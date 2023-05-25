LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Union High School District will work with nonprofit Operation Socrates to help fill a vacancy in the Air Force Junior ROTC program at Lancaster High School for the upcoming school year.
Operation Socrates is a nonprofit organization that works to provide a pipeline for military veterans to become teachers. The organization serves all levels of education.
The district’s Board of Education approved a Memorandum of Understanding with Operation Socrates at the April 20 meeting.
“While currently we are collaborating on the vacancy in ROTC at Lancaster, the partnership may lend to attracting talent in multiple areas throughout the district,” Assistant Superintendent Kristina Ramos wrote in an email.
Operation Socrates is a nonprofit organization that provides free mentorship and guidance for active duty military and veterans transitioning into the profession of teaching, according to a description on its website. The organization links candidates to veteran-friendly and qualified collegiate education programs and K-12 school districts that want to hire veterans.
The organization’s candidate advisers are fellow military veterans who have transitioned into teaching, meet with and counsel service members and veterans who are interested in teaching. Advisers will help student veterans determine the teaching content, subject area and grade level they would like to teach at the district, according to the Memorandum of Understanding.
All candidates must have a bachelor’s degree or be actively working toward one to be accepted into the internship program.
