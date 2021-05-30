LANCASTER— Antelope Valley Union High School District will have representation to the California Interscholastic Federation’s Southern Section leagues for the full 2021-22 school year.
The representatives are athletic directors Dennis Henderson of Littlerock High School, Jeff Williams of Palmdale High School, Thomas Hegre of Knight High School and Aaron Kavanagh of Quartz Hill High School.
“I just want to put a thank you to our coaches and mentors for the work that they do to support our students,” Board Clerk Donita Winn said at Wednesday night’s meeting.
It is a legal requirement of the CIF that league representatives be designated by the district’s governing Board.
State education code gives the authority for high school athletics to high school governing Boards. The code also requires that the boards, after joining CIF, designate their representatives to CIF leagues, according to a letter from CIF Executive Director Ron Nocetti.
“If a governing Board does not take appropriate action to designate representatives or this information is not given to Section offices within the required time frame, CIF is required to suspend voting privileges … for the affected schools,” the letter said.
The Board voted 4-0-1, with Victoria Ruffin abstaining, to approve the four athletic directors as CIF representatives. Ruffin did not say why she abstained.
The District did not have CIF representation for six months last year after Ruffin abstained from the vote at the June 11 meeting. She and Board member Amanda Parrell voted against the CIF representatives when the issue was brought back the next month. Parrell was absent from the June meeting.
Board President Jill McGrady and Vice President John Rush voted in favor of the CIF representatives last year. However, since the Board had only four members at the time, the item failed.
Following the Nov. 3 election of Winn and McGrady, the Board voted 4-1 last December, with Ruffin dissenting, to appoint four athletic directors, including Williams, as the District’s CIF representatives for the remainder of the 2020-21 school year.
