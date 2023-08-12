LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Union High School District’s board of education will hold its first meeting of the new school year on Thursday, when the items up for consideration on the agenda include a proposed revision to Board Bylaw 9100: Organization.

The proposed change to the bylaw would replace “Board of Trustees” with “Governing Board.”  It would also eliminate the phrase “No board member shall serve more than one consecutive year in the same office.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.