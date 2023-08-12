LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Union High School District’s board of education will hold its first meeting of the new school year on Thursday, when the items up for consideration on the agenda include a proposed revision to Board Bylaw 9100: Organization.
The proposed change to the bylaw would replace “Board of Trustees” with “Governing Board.” It would also eliminate the phrase “No board member shall serve more than one consecutive year in the same office.”
The current board officers are the new board majority of President Charles Hughes, Vice President Carla Corona and Clerk Miguel Sanchez. If the revision is approved, the change would presumably allow Hughes, Corona and Sanchez to continue serving in their current positions following the annual reorganization meeting and election of officers on Dec. 14.
The agenda is also notable for what it does not include.
Hughes, as president of the board, has the ability to set the agenda. He announced at the July 20 meeting that he pulled a proposed contract with legal firm Fagen Friedman & Fulfrost from the June agenda. The proposed agreement for legal services was on the July 20 agenda at the request of trustee Jill McGrady. It was tabled by Hughes after discussion.
McGrady, speaking at the July 20 meeting, highlighted the firm’s longstanding relationship with the district.
“Switching legal counsel as far as negotiations is concerned would disrupt the ongoing matters and require additional resources to bring the new counsel up to date,” she said at the meeting. “They possess institutional knowledge of our district, which contributes to the efficiency and effectiveness of their service. They’ve garnered support and trust from both unions with our district. I am not sure given the effectiveness of their service why we would not renew their contract.”
McGrady added, “I think it’s important that the five of us have the opportunity to say what we want and how we prefer to move forward.”
Hughes acknowledged that he pulled the proposed agreement from the previous agenda.
“As the president, I do represent 20% of this district, Ms (Donita) Winn has 20%, we all have 20%,” Hughes said at the July 20 meeting. “I’d be remiss if I didn’t allow you to put it back on the agenda for consideration. I’m going to allow you to do that.”
Winn also spoke in favor of the Fagen Friedman & Fulfrost.
Karen White, president of California School Employees Association Chapter 612, which represents the district’s classified employees, said at the meeting that Fagen Friedman & Fulfrost has been “an intricate part of our negotiations over the years, and we have already started negotiations.”
Hughes alleged the full board witnessed a Fagen Friedman & Fulfrost attorney disrespect a parent, presumably in closed session for an expulsion hearing.
“I can’t say where; I can’t get too deep into it,” he said at the meeting.
Hughes tabled the proposed agreement presumably to get more feedback from the district’s union leaders, who work with the firm during negotiations, and also from parents. Corona also said at the meeting that she wanted to hear from teachers.
Mike Millings, president of the Antelope Valley Teachers Association, did not attend the July 20 meeting. There were no comments from the AVTA at the meeting.
Another item missing from the agenda is the omission of White’s regular union spot under Recognition/Reports/Public Comments. The agenda does include a spot for Millings. If White does want to address the board on Thursday, she will have to do so under public comments.
The meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the boardroom at 176 Holston Drive.
