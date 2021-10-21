LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Union High School District will spend up to $32,369 to convert current and historical Student Services paper documents to a digital/electronic format.
The Board unanimously approved a contract with Fullerton-based EdFiles Inc., at the Oct. 13, meeting to convert the paper files.
“By simplifying the process of converting large amounts of paper-based files to useful electronic data, EdFiles will conveniently and securely house valuable Student Services information, reducing paper storage and making information accessible electronically,” a staff report said.
EdFiles will provide staff training for each department. The company provides operational, physical and system security for its data center, according to the agreement.
“EdFiles follows the California Association of School Business Officials recommendations and is dedicated to assisting the District in storing, organizing and managing information,” the report said.
