LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Union High School District will replace failing existing phone systems at Desert Pathways and the Palmdale campus for adult education in the former AV ROP location.

The district’s Board of Education unanimously approved $59,959 for the purchase of new NEC SV9100 phone systems from Uplink Communications Technologies in Saugus at Monday’s meeting. The purchase price includes $390 for two music on hold applications, which piqued board Vice President Carla Corona’s curiosity.

