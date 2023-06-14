LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Union High School District will replace failing existing phone systems at Desert Pathways and the Palmdale campus for adult education in the former AV ROP location.
The district’s Board of Education unanimously approved $59,959 for the purchase of new NEC SV9100 phone systems from Uplink Communications Technologies in Saugus at Monday’s meeting. The purchase price includes $390 for two music on hold applications, which piqued board Vice President Carla Corona’s curiosity.
“Do you choose the music that they use on hold? Because I always have been curious about who chooses that music,” Corona said.
“I believe they have a couple of different soundtracks that are preprogrammed,” Assistant Superintendent Brian Hawkins said.
The board also approved $77,053 to Stevens Construction Inc. to repair damage to modular restrooms at Highland, Antelope Valley and Palmdale high schools. This proposal is to repair and support faulty and damaged toilets, walls, flooring and supports in the 500 staff restroom at Highland High, the 900 student restroom at AV High and the upper modular restrooms at Palmdale High.
