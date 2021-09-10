LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Union High School District substitute teachers and classified workers will get more money in the 2021-22 school year after the Board unanimously approved higher substitute rates on Wednesday night.
The District is trying to stay competitive with local districts with a shortage of substitute teachers to go around. Keppel Union School District and Palmdale School District have also increase their substitute teacher rates.
Certificated daily rates increased by $60. The daily rate for all sites other than Littlerock increased to $230. The daily rate for Littlerock is $240. The District pays more for Littlerock High due to its distance. The long-term rate (after 15 days) for all sites other than Littlerock is now $260. The long-term rate at Littlerock is now $260. Retired AV Union High School District teachers can earn $300 a day.
Classified substitutes will see their rates increase from $14 an hour to $18 an hour.
“The District employs substitute certificated and classified employees to not only teach students in the absence of a certificated contracted teacher, but also to assist in classrooms and office areas in the absence of a classified employee,” according to a summary statement by Brett Neal, assistant superintendent of Personnel Services.
