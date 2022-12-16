LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley Union High School District will hold a special meeting, today, to consider a new Board calendar and options for legal representation.
The meeting is scheduled for 2 p.m., in the Board room at the District office, 176 Holston Drive.
The Board tabled a proposed yearly calendar of regular meetings at the Dec. 9 meeting, at new President Charles Hughes’ request.
“We, as the new elected Board members, didn’t really get much input into the dates and I would like to talk about this at another time,” he said at the meeting.
The calendar that Hughes wanted tabled had the Board meeting scheduled at 4 p.m., for closed session, and 5 p.m., in open session, on Wednesdays. The proposed new calendar would see meetings moved to Thursdays, with closed session scheduled for 5:30 p.m., and open session at 6:30 p.m. There is no other calendar option on the agenda for the Board to discuss.
The proposed change mirrors action taken by the former Board majority of Robert “Bob” Davis, Victoria Ruffin and Amanda Parrell. They moved meetings to 7 p.m., Thursdays, ostensibly so parents who commute could attend. However, that change negatively impacted students in the Interschool Communication Council.
Students at the time addressed the Board and discussed the impact the change had on their already busy schedules. Teens in the Interschool Communication Council serve as leaders on their respective campuses. They make regular presentations before the Board, typically after their ICC class, which is held, on Wednesdays, prior to the start of the regular Board meetings.
The Board moved meetings back to 5 p.m., Wednesdays, in December 2020, after the November 2020 election, when Trustees Jill McGrady and Donita Winn were elected. The Board has had robust attendance by parents and community members at the meetings since then.
The Board will also consider a Request for Proposal for legal services to include a Board legal advisor and general counsel. The former Board majority fired the District’s longtime general counsel, Bridget Cook, in May 2019. She sued the District for wrongful termination.
In her lawsuit, Cook contended she was fired for whistleblowing on allegedly improper and illegal contracts that would have provided financial windfalls to Ruffin, Parrell and Davis, or to their friends and associates. The lawsuit was resolved without going to trial.
Attorney Jay Fernow of Fagen Friedman & Fulfrost, one of the state’s leading law firms for educational services, has served as the District’s general counsel at Board meetings since Cook’s departure.
The agenda also includes a discussion of Board Bylaw 9124: Attorney. In addition, the Board will consider whether to designate a member to consult with legal representatives regarding legal services. That proposal mirrors another action taken by the former Board majority when they designated Davis to confer with attorney John W. Harris of Harris & Associates on behalf of the Board. The former Board majority hired Harris & Associates as their personal law firm.
