LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Union High School District’s Board of Education will hold a special meeting today to consider approval of a community workforce agreement between the district and the Los Angeles and Orange counties’ Building and Construction Trades Council and Construction Trades Council and the Signatory Craft councils and unions for construction, repair, upgrade, renovation, modernization, expansion, rehabilitation and improvement work.

With three new members on the board, the board will also get presentations on school budgeting basics and the Local Control and Accountability Plan development process.

