LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Union High School District’s Board of Education will hold a special meeting today to consider approval of a community workforce agreement between the district and the Los Angeles and Orange counties’ Building and Construction Trades Council and Construction Trades Council and the Signatory Craft councils and unions for construction, repair, upgrade, renovation, modernization, expansion, rehabilitation and improvement work.
With three new members on the board, the board will also get presentations on school budgeting basics and the Local Control and Accountability Plan development process.
The proposed community workforce agreement establishes labor relations guidelines and procedures for the district and for the contractors and craft employees represented by the unions and engaged in project work.
“The district’s new construction and major rehabilitation projects will affect the school buildings and offices that are owned, leased or controlled by the district,” the agreement said. “The goal of this project is to provide new construction and major rehabilitation of the district’s facilities so as to provide sufficient facilities and technologies to educate properly the children within the district’s boundaries.”
The district last passed a bond measure in March 2002, when local voters supported Measure V, a $103.6 million general obligation bond measure whose proceeds were used to construct Eastside High School. In January 2022, the board hired a consultant TBWBH Props and Measures to conduct a feasibility study on a potential bond measure for the Nov. 8 election to finance facility improvements; however, no further action was taken.
The proposed community workforce agreement could be a precursor to a potential bond measure in 2024.
According to the agreement, the unions and employers will exert their best efforts to refer and/or recruit sufficient numbers of qualified residents as well as veterans, regardless of their place of residence, to fulfill the requirements of the employers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.