LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Union High School District will increase the Level 1 developer fee to $1.25 per square foot for new residential construction and to 20 cents per square foot for commercial/industrial projects.
The increase, which takes effect, on Sept. 19, is in line with action taken, earlier this year, by the State Allocation Board, which adjusts the amount of developer fees every two years.
The District already qualifies for Level II fees. The District qualified for the higher Level II fee by meeting certain legal requirements and completing a school facilities needs analysis.
Level 1 fees, also known as school impact fees, are adjusted for inflation every two years by the State Allocation Board. Level 1 fees typically pay about 25% of the cost of accommodating new students estimated to come from new construction, while Level II fees pay about half.
In February, the State Allocation Board approved a 17.45% increase in the Level I fee from $4.08 per square foot to $4.79 per square foot for residential construction projects. The developer fee for commercial/industrial projects increased from 66 to 78 cents per square foot. This was the first increase in developer fees since January 2020.
“This is just based off of the State Allocation Board adjusting the base of developer fees,” Assistant Superintendent Brian Hawkins explained during a public hearing at the July 20 Board of Education meeting.
Consultant KeyAnalytics completed a developer fee justification study for the Level I fees, on April 27. According to the study, the cost of providing school facilities per square foot of future residential development ranges from $7.29 to $11.01. Based on the results of the study, the District is eligible to increase the Level I fee.
According to the study, and based on information from the Southern California Association of Governments, the District expects the construction of approximately 35,873 residential units through 2035. The projected future student enrollment is 6,264 students.
AV Union High School District serves the collecting agency and splits the fees with several local elementary districts. The District is required to share a portion of the fee with its feeder elementary school districts. As a result, the District can only collect 26%, or $1.25 per square foot for all future residential development built within its boundaries, according to the study. The remaining 74% goes to the elementary school districts.
The Board voted 4-1 at the July 20 meeting to adopt the resolution to increase the Level 1 developer fees. Board member Victoria Ruffin voted no.
I see very few custom homes being built...this will guarantee that no one wants to build in A.V.
