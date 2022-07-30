LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Union High School District will increase the Level 1 developer fee to $1.25 per square foot for new residential construction and to 20 cents per square foot for commercial/industrial projects.

The increase, which takes effect, on Sept. 19, is in line with action taken, earlier this year, by the State Allocation Board, which adjusts the amount of developer fees every two years.

Jimzan 2.0
I see very few custom homes being built...this will guarantee that no one wants to build in A.V.

