LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Union High School District’s Board of Education on Monday will reconsider a proposed update to a memorandum of understanding between the District and Antelope Valley Community College District for a dual enrollment program after it was tabled at the Sept. 10 meeting.
The Double Up dual enrollment program was first approved on June 11, 2018, and is good through 2023.
The proposed update would add a plane trigonometry course for the fall semester and a pre-calculus course for the spring semester in the current 2020-21 academic year. District teachers would teach the courses.
The Board voted 3-0 to table the agreement at the Sept. 10 meeting after member Victoria Ruffin objected to missing or incomplete information. Trustee John Rush was absent from the meeting.
Ruffin called for the memorandum of understanding be tabled because the number of a AV Community College District Board Bylaw that exempts district students enrolled in dual enrollment courses from payment of enrollment fees was missing from page five.
Greg Nehen, assistant superintendent of Educational Services, said at the Sept. 10 meeting the college Board’s bylaws are not public, and they were not able to get a response from the college in time to respond to Ruffin before the meeting, as she requested.
“I’ll be voting to table it, and if we can’t table it, I will be voting no,” Ruffin said.
Board Clerk Jill McGrady allowed Ruffin’s motion to move forward even though it was out of order.
“This is a program that’s ongoing,” McGrady said. “We know it’s an important program for many of our students and I think it would be just unconscionable to vote no on it.”
“How many of our students within the Antelope Valley Union High School District would be awarded this opportunity?” Ruffin said. “In this MOU, this memorandum of understanding, it’s not stated. But this is the agreement that was said, so it’s not here. So I’m asking the question because this is an accountability piece.”
Ruffin also asked who would qualify for the services.
“And it’s not clear,” Ruffin said. “But you want me as a Board member to sit here and make a decision that would possibly disqualify a student when they go there for these services.”
Ruffin added just because it was done before does not mean it was not correctly.
“Doesn’t mean it was done with the eye that was looking out for somebody like me; somebody like a student who should have an equal opportunity to go into the Antelope Valley Community College and be afforded an opportunity to exercise that space and have dual enrollment and that kid should not have to pay just like those SOAR kids don’t, sir,” Ruffin said.
Superintendent David Vierra asked Ruffin if she received an email he sent the morning of the Sept. 10 meeting.
“Did you see where it said the number of students that you were inquiring about?” Vierra said.
“Yes,” Ruffin said.
“So then you did get the number of students?” Vierra said.
“It said 120 students but it’s not written here; that’s what I’m telling you. It’s not in the MOU,” Ruffin said,
“I believe you were given the information that you asked for with regards to this specific item,” Vierra said.
According to page four of the agreement, students must meet all AV Community College District prerequisite requirements as established by AV College and stated in the college catalog before enrolling in a dual enrollment course.
“All high school students must be fully matriculated to the college prior to taking COLLEGE courses,” the agreement said.
The Board will reconsider the memorandum of understanding at 5 p.m. Monday during a special meeting.
