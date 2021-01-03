LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Union High School District’s Board of Education terminated the District’s contract with Armando Zatarain Investigations at its Dec. 11 meeting after apparently receiving no investigative report more than a year after the contract was signed.
The former Board majority of former member Robert “Bob” Davis, and current members Victoria Ruffin and Amanda Parrell voted in closed session on Sept. 12, 2019, to authorize a personnel investigation to be conducted by an independent, outside investigator. Current Board President Jill McGrady and Vice President John Rush voted no at the meeting.
Davis, Ruffin and Parrell’s action appeared to be in retaliation against Winn’s support of the unsuccessful recall effort against them. The week prior to that meeting, Winn joined recall supporters, including McGrady, outside Littlerock High School during a back to school night where they collected signatures.
A woman who identified herself as a friend of Ruffin verbally accosted them, according to Winn and others who were there. The woman criticized the group and took pictures and video of them.
Winn was informed on Sept. 13, 2019, that her status as a volunteer for the District had been suspended pending the investigation.
Then on Sept. 16, 2019, Davis signed a contract with Armando Zatarain Investigations. Attorney John W. Harris of Harris & Associates also signed and approved the contract. The Board also terminated Harris’ contract with the District at the Dec. 11 meeting.
McGrady suggested at the Oct. 24, 2019, Board meeting, when Davis, Ruffin and Parrell voted 3-2 to ratify Zatarain’s contract, that Davis had other motives.
“You are spending taxpayer dollars to begin an investigation into Donita Winn and me that amounts to nothing more than an attempt to denigrate our names,” McGrady said at the meeting. “And all of this just as you begin your campaign for re-election. Your actions tell the public exactly what this investigation is really about.”
Davis resigned suddenly six days later, citing “personal and family reasons.”
The District reinstated Winn as a volunteer in May 2020 after a district investigation determined she did not violate existing Board policies, administrative regulations or the education code.
McGrady’s prediction came true, however, as the purported investigation was used on campaign hit mailers that included other false claims against McGrady and Winn last fall.
Zatarain apparently never completed his investigation. Public records requests for invoices submitted by Zatarain were never filled because no invoices were submitted.
The Board voted 4-1 to terminate Zatarain’s contract, with Parrell dissenting. The Board’s action also directed Zatarain to provide all documents and materials prepared by the firm under the contract to District Superintendent David Vierra.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.