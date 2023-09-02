LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley Teachers Association and the Antelope Valley Union High School District reached a tentative agreement for 2023-24 that includes a 5.85% ongoing salary increase for teachers retroactive to July 1.

There will also be $100 a month more over last year’s contribution going to teachers’ health and welfare benefits.

