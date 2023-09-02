LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley Teachers Association and the Antelope Valley Union High School District reached a tentative agreement for 2023-24 that includes a 5.85% ongoing salary increase for teachers retroactive to July 1.
There will also be $100 a month more over last year’s contribution going to teachers’ health and welfare benefits.
In addition, teachers will also receive a one-time bonus equal to 5% of their salary.
AVTA President Mike Millings wrote in a text message that the bargaining session went as smoothly as it could have gone. The two sides reached a settlement in two bargaining sessions. Millings attributed that to the positive labor-management relations the union has had with the district over the past 10 years.
“I am very pleased and proud of the settlement we were able to reach,” he wrote.
Kristina Ramos, assistant superintendent of Human Resources, confirmed the tentative agreement in an email.
“The district has enjoyed a long history of a strong labor-management relationship,” Ramos wrote. “Collectively, we have a shared vision of ensuring the success of our students after high school and know that is done in part through an emphasis on creating positive employee working conditions. The district looks forward to a continuing positive relationship with all of our labor partners”
AVTA members will vote on the tentative agreement Sept. 18 to 22. If approved by the union’s 925 members, the tentative agreement will move forward for approval by the district’s Board of Education.
