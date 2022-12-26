LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley Union High School District’s governing Board unanimously agreed to designate the Board president and Superintendent Greg Nehen to confer with District legal representatives regarding legal services and report back monthly to the Board, in closed session.

The current Board president is newly elected trustee Charles Hughes.

Jimzan 2.0
Jimzan 2.0

Looks like the schools are going to bleed the Taxpayers out by hiring overpriced lawyers...Who Knew..;)

