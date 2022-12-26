LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley Union High School District’s governing Board unanimously agreed to designate the Board president and Superintendent Greg Nehen to confer with District legal representatives regarding legal services and report back monthly to the Board, in closed session.
The current Board president is newly elected trustee Charles Hughes.
“I would like to make sure that the superintendent is involved in anything, all the time, absolutely,” Trustee Jill McGrady said at the Dec. 16 meeting. “I think that’s appropriate for the superintendent and president to be the ones who are taking care of it.”
Hughes, who made the motion, said that he would like for Nehen to report back to the Board in closed session, if he has discussions with legal counsel.
“Let’s say I have a question, you have the same question, I got the answer and you went and asked the question. Now we’re getting doubled-billed; you know how attorneys do it,” Hughes said. “So I would like to say, ‘Hey, if I have this question, hey guys, this is what I asked; this is what they responded’ — now we all know.”
Trustee Donita Winn noted a former member from several years ago racked up a lot of legal charges due to frequent phone conversations with lawyers for the District.
“That’s my only concern,” she said. “I’m not saying you would do that, Mr. Hughes, but that’s what I experienced in the past.”
Hughes said he’d definitely keep that in mind if he ever speaks with counsel just because he understands.
“Any bit of money we spend on attorneys we’re taking away from kids,” Hughes said.
Winn asked for a regular assessment of legal costs, to which Hughes agreed.
“I want to make sure that the District is financially protected as well as the Board,” she said.
At the same meeting, the Board reached a consensus to release a Request for Proposal for legal services from educational law firms to include a Board legal adviser and general counsel.
The District has been without an in-house general counsel since May 2019, when the former Board majority fired longtime General Counsel Bridget Cook. Attorney Jay Fernow of legal firm Fagen Friedman & Fulfrost has served as the Board’s legal adviser at meetings since then.
Proposals will be due, by Jan. 2. The Board is expected to schedule a special Board meeting, on Jan. 12, to hear presentations from law firms.
(1) comment
Looks like the schools are going to bleed the Taxpayers out by hiring overpriced lawyers...Who Knew..;)
