LANCASTER — After two days of closed session interviews, Antelope Valley Union High School District’s Board of Education selected Interim Deputy Superintendent Greg Nehen as the District’s next superintendent, the District announced, Friday.
The Board is set to approve Nehen’s appointment at its next regularly scheduled meeting, on Dec. 10. Nehen is expected to assume his new leadership role beginning Jan. 1.
Nehen has been serving as interim deputy superintendent since Aug. 28 following the retirement of former longtime Superintendent David Vierra. Nehen has served as the District’s assistant superintendent of Education Services since 2014
The Board is eager to maintain his steady and proven leadership, the District said in a statement announcing Nehen’s appointment.
“We are thrilled he accepted the offer and even more delighted that we can continue to provide the District his calm, confident brand of leadership,” Board President Jill McGrady said in a statement. “For years he has served our District, and during this time he has been a reliable colleague, trusted educator and consummate professional. Without question, he is the right person at the right time.”
Nehen began his educational career in 2002 as a social science teacher at Antelope Valley High School. In 2005, he started his tenure as a school site administrator, including principalships at Littlerock and Palmdale high schools. He then transitioned to district leadership serving as the director of Educational Services prior to his appointment as assistant superintendent. Throughout his 20 years of service to the Antelope Valley community, Nehen has been deeply engaged in the preparation of students for college and career readiness while also ensuring that the high school experience is memorable for all students.
“I am humbled by the opportunity to serve the Antelope Valley Union High School District as superintendent,” Nehen said in a statement. “I accept this opportunity knowing that our District is filled with dedicated, talented and collaborative individuals who always put the needs of students first. I look forward to strengthening my relationships with our faculty and staff, students and families, and community leaders in this new capacity. Together, we will continue to provide our students with an excellent education.”
The Antelope Valley Teachers Association applauded the announcement.
“On behalf of the members of the Antelope Valley Teachers Association I would like to congratulate Mr. Nehen on his recent appointment as Superintendent of the Antelope Valley Union High School District,” Michael Millings, AVTA’s vice president of Association Business, wrote in an email statement.
The statement continued: “Mr. Nehen has served the students of our community with devotion and professionalism for over 20 years in various roles: teacher, school site administrator, and district office administrator. AVTA has confidence in Mr. Nehen’s ability to effect positive change for the students within the AVUHSD and to work with the district’s labor groups to improve the quality of life of the employees who passionately and tirelessly serve the students. We look forward to working with him.”
The Board hired executive search firm Leadership Associates to assist with the search. The firm solicited input from District stakeholders and created a profile based on the feedback. The position was published in EdCal, the Association of California School Administrators’ weekly education-oriented newspaper, and also posted on Leadership Associates’ website.
The Board met in a special closed session, on Nov. 8, to confer with the consultants and review all applicants. They selected the final candidates to be interviewed. The Board interviewed the final candidates, on Monday and Tuesday.
