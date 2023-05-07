Greg Nehen

NEHEN

LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Union High School District Superintendent Greg Nehen got an estimated 15.72% pay increase and two years added to his contract under an addendum approved at the April 20 governing board meeting.

Nehen was named the district’s new superintendent in November 2021 following the retirement in August of that year of former longtime Superintendent David Vierra. Nehen’s initial contract was approved in December 2021. The agreement was good from Jan. 1, 2022, through June 30, 2025. It set his base salary at $280.000. The addendum increases Nehen’s salary to $324,017 effective Jan. 1 and then each July 1 by an amount equal to the California Consumer Price Index percentage.

