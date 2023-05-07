LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Union High School District Superintendent Greg Nehen got an estimated 15.72% pay increase and two years added to his contract under an addendum approved at the April 20 governing board meeting.
Nehen was named the district’s new superintendent in November 2021 following the retirement in August of that year of former longtime Superintendent David Vierra. Nehen’s initial contract was approved in December 2021. The agreement was good from Jan. 1, 2022, through June 30, 2025. It set his base salary at $280.000. The addendum increases Nehen’s salary to $324,017 effective Jan. 1 and then each July 1 by an amount equal to the California Consumer Price Index percentage.
The contract is for 224 days of service over 12 months. Nehen may work up to 15 extra duty days in order to fulfill his duties, to be paid at a daily rate of 1/249th of the annual salary rate, according to the addendum.
The board voted 4-0 at the April 20 meeting, with trustee Jill McGrady absent for the vote.
Trustees also approved an agreement with certificated management that included 5% pay increases for Deputy Superintendent Shandelyn Williams and assistant superintendents Brian Hawkins, Chris Grado and Kristina Ramos and Director I positions. Other certificated management such as principals and Director II positions received a 6% pay increase, as well as a 6.5% pay increase for other certificated management.
Certificated management, which also includes assistant principals, vice principals, directors and psychologists, were denied pay raises twice previously in 2019 under the former board majority and again in 2020 when the board was short one member. They received a 1.5% salary increase in March 2021 along with a 5% one-time bonus. Certificated management and district teachers received a 3.5% salary increase and a 5% one-time salary bonus in August 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.