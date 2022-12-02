PALMDALE — The mother of a Knight High School student filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the Antelope Valley Union High School District.
In the suit, she claims negligence, after the boy fell out of the bed of a moving pickup truck being driven recklessly by another minor in the campus parking lot, and suffered severe injuries, from which he later died.
On Feb. 18, Jonathan Alfaro, 17, was riding in the back of a pickup truck driven by a minor identified in the complaint as Rachel Doe. Several students were lined up in their cars in the campus parking lot to “ ‘burn rubber,’ engage in sharp turns and drive recklessly around the lot a high speeds,” the complaint said.
Doe was driving Alfaro’s truck, while he was in the back of the truck bed. She lost control of the vehicle after going over a speed bump and Alfaro was violently thrown from the back of the truck onto the ground. He sustained serious and painful blunt trauma to his head, feet and legs, the complaint said.
Alfaro was described as unconscious, non-responsive and bleeding from his nose and ears. He was transported to the Antelope Valley Hospital, where he remained in critical care and on life support for more than three weeks.
He underwent four surgeries for traumatic head injuries, but died, on March 9. The Los Angeles County Coroner’s report listed the cause of death as traumatic head injuries, the complaint said.
The lawsuit said the District and school’s negligence led to Alfaro’s death. AV Union High School District officials were reached, Thursday, but did not provide any information on the lawsuit.
Attorney Michael Carrillo of the Carrillo Law Firm in South Pasadena filed the lawsuit in the Antelope Valley Courthouse on behalf of Jonathan’s mother, Maria Pelayo.
She is seeking an unspecified amount for damages plus attorney’s fees.
The complaint said the District and school administrators and staff did not properly supervise the students in the parking lot and failed to provide the requisite level of care to ensure the students’ safety.
Carrillo did not immediately return a call for comment, Thursday afternoon.
He told reporters at a press conference, Wednesday, in Pasadena, that the minor driver faces misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter charges.
According to the lawsuit, the District knew since before the Feb. 18 incident that students were engaging in reckless, dangerous and illegal behavior including negligent driving in the parking lot shared by Knight High and Knight Academy Prep Junior High School, on 70th Street East.
“Defendants have failed repeatedly to prevent the reckless and dangerous behavior by the students despite numerous complaints from parents that the parking lot was a danger to the safety and health of the students before, during, and after class,” the complaint said.
