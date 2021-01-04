LANCASTER – Antelope Valley Union High School District’s Board of Education approved a job description for a director of equity.
The Board voted 4-1 at the Dec. 11 meeting with no discussion. Member Amanda Parrell dissented.
The Board rejected a similar proposal at its July 23 meeting on a 2-2 vote with Parrell and member Victoria Ruffin dissenting.
A representative from the Alliance for Black Student Equity submitted a comment in support of establishing the position.
“African-American academic and disciplinary issues are a national blight and have been festering in this district for too long with no real concerned prolonged plan of action,” the statement said. “This director of equity will be a tangible good-faith step to let us know the District is serious about our underserved African American students and their families.”
The director of equity will be responsible for coordinating and guiding efforts to define, understand, assess, foster and cultivate diversity, according to a job description, The position will also serve as a liaison between the community and the District in the development of relationships and partnerships.
