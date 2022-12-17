LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Union High School District will release a Request for Proposal for legal services from educational law firms to include a Board legal adviser and general counsel.
The District has been without an in-house general counsel, since May 2019, when the former Board majority fired longtime General Counsel Bridget Cook. Attorney Jay Fernow of legal firm Fagen Friedman & Fulfrost has served as the Board’s legal adviser at meetings since then.
“I know that Mr. Fernow’s firm has been here a long time. He’s probably done a great job for us, but I would like to see, we’ll see what the Board says, I would like to see other firms have opportunities to come in and represent the district,” Board President Charles Hughes said at a special Friday meeting.
“I really think we need general counsel,” trustee Jill McGrady said.
She added that Cook’s departure changed the dynamics financially for the District.
“We no longer had someone on salary so we paid by the hour for everything that’s done and I think that’s much more expensive for us,” McGrady said.
McGrady added that Cook saved the District a lot of money thanks to a grant that she wrote that covered her salary.
The Board reached consensus on the Request for Proposal. The Request for Proposal is expected to go out, Monday. Proposals will be due by Jan. 2. Law firms would then make presentations at a special meeting on Jan. 12.
“I’m looking for competent counsel; I’m looking for counsel that handles what we do,” Hughes said.
