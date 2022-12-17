LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Union High School District will release a Request for Proposal for legal services from educational law firms to include a Board legal adviser and general counsel.

The District has been without an in-house general counsel, since May 2019, when the former Board majority fired longtime General Counsel Bridget Cook. Attorney Jay Fernow of legal firm Fagen Friedman & Fulfrost has served as the Board’s legal adviser at meetings since then.

