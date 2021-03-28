LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Union High School District’s governing Board will hold a special meeting on Monday to conduct a public hearing for a proposed material revision to the Academies of the Antelope Valley dependent charter petition to add a sixth grade.
Academies of the Antelope Valley has four charters schools — the Virtual Academy, and SOAR, Knight and Palmdale preparatory academies.
The goal in adding a sixth grade is to provide better continuity of learning for students.
A presentation at the Feb. 24 Board meeting detailed the success of the first class of seventh-grade students who attended Knight Preparatory Academy in its first year and continued on to Knight High School’s award-winning Digital Design and Engineering Academy. One-hundred percent of those students will go on to college, join the military or attend a trade school after they graduate this year.
Knight Prep Academy would likely be the first to add a sixth grade.
The proposal to add a sixth grade level would put the academy in alignment with the shift to sixth- through eighth-grade middle school programs from seventh- and eighth-grade junior highs across the state.
The meeting will be conducted via teleconference. Anyone wishing to observe the meeting may do so via https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6hLaGo2xh3dclTRisANvsQ
Individuals who wish to provide public comments can submit a speaker card electronically by visiting https://forms.gle/5K4QV1vjzSs7sYsf9 the link will be available at 1 p.m. on Monday and must be submitted by 3 p.m. to be read aloud during the meeting
