LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Union High School District filed a 2021-22 First Interim Financial Report with a positive certification with the Los Angeles County Office of Education, meaning the District can meet its financial obligations for the current and subsequent fiscal years.
The District will receive a Local Control Funding Formula total state revenue of approximately $243.7 million. This amount includes approximately $43.9 million in targeted funds for the Local Control and Accountability Plan.
The District’s total projected revenue is an estimated $360.9 million including federal revenue of approximately $59.6 million. The District’s total expenditures are an estimated $364.6 million. That includes an estimated $258.8 million in employee salaries and benefits and about $27.6 million in books and supplies. The projected unrestricted ending fund balance is an estimated $36.1 million.
“Our monthly payroll exceeds $22 million plus benefits so we are reserving less than a month of our salaries right now,” Assistant Superintendent of Business Services Brian Hawkins said during a presentation at the Dec. 10 Board of Education meeting.
The District will see an estimated $358,191 increase in its ending fund balance for the current fiscal year. There is a projected $5.82 million decrease in the ending fund balance for the 2022-23 fiscal year, and a projected $9.47 milion decrease for the 2023-24 fiscal year.
This is not deficit spending, Hawkins said.
“That has to do with the federal funds that we received this year, that we didn’t spend that we’re going to spend next year,” Hawkins said.
The Board approved the 2021-22 Interim Financial Report on a 4-1 vote, with member Victoria Ruffin dissenting.
