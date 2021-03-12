LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Union High School District will spend about $8.1 million to remodel its new headquarters in the Lancaster Business Park.
The District’s governing Board approved a contract with Lancaster-based Gary Little Construction Inc. on a 3-2 vote, with members Victoria Ruffin and Amanda Parrell dissenting, at Wednesday’s meeting.
Gary Little Construction was the lowest responsible bidder for the project.
The District purchased the 101,265 square-foot property at 176 Holston Drive in March 2018 for $7.78 million. The building previously served as a call center for Countrywide and Bank of America. The new space will bring all of the District’s departments under one roof to better serve students, parents and the community as well as improve collaboration and communication among district staff, district officials said.
In November 2018, the Board authorized a contract with IA Interior Architects for an amount not to exceed $350,000 for the re-design and modernization of the interior space.
IA Interior Architects completed the design; the City of Lancaster approved it; and the project was advertised for bid. Eleven bidders attended the mandatory job walk and nine submitted bids, according to a staff report.
Gary Little Construction won the contract after the previous lowest bidder RenewAge Energy Solutions withdrew its bid.
RenewAge Energy Solutions failed to list a C-16 contractor for the fire sprinkler work. C-16 work cannot be performed under any other license classification, the report said.
Once the District is moved in to its new headquarters, it will work to sell the current District office on Sierra Highway in Lancaster.
