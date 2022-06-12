LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Union High School District’s proposed 2022-23 adopted budget has a positive certification, meaning the District can meet its financial obligations for the current fiscal year and subsequent two fiscal years.
The District’s Board of Education will consider the proposed adopted budget for approval at 10 a.m., Monday, in the boardroom at the District office, 176 Holston Drive.
The proposed adopted budget is based on Gov. Gavin Newsom’s May 2022-23 state budget revision. The May budget revision includes total funding of $128.3 billion for all transitional kindergarten through 12th-grade education programs including $35 billion in one-time state funding.
“We do know that the state legislature has recommended several changes to what the governor proposed,” Assistant Superintendent of Business Services Brian Hawkins said during a public hearing presentation, at the June 8 meeting.
The state legislature must pass a budget for the next fiscal year by midnight, on June 15. The legislature will then add trailer bills that say how the money can be spent. The state’s record revenue growth, over the last two years, is unlikely to continue due in part to inflation, another COVID-19 surge and the Ukraine-Russia war.
Two proposed bills under discussion in Sacramento could see the first increase in student transportation in 41 years. AV Union High School Districts spends about $9 million a year on transportation with no increase in revenue over the past 40 years.
The basis for all District revenue comes from average daily attendance or the average number of students in class each day throughout the year. Over the past year, the District’s ADA decreased about 550 students from the prior year. (The previous three years were “hold harmless” because the state did not penalize schools for declining enrollment due to the COVID-19 pandemic.)
The District’s estimated ADA for Fiscal 2022-23 is projected to be 19,465, down 210 based on a three-year rolling average.
“That’s one of the fixes the Legislature and the governor are looking at for the decrease in enrollment and decrease in ADA,” Hawkins said.
Hawkins attributed the ADA decline in part due to the COVID19 pandemic; that includes mandatory quarantines due to positive COVID-19 exposure or students feeling uneasy about being on campus. Another complication was the Independent Study program. The District was unable to get short-term master agreements signed by parents for quarantines. Students also did not return homework in a timely manner as required by law.
Speaker Hal Steinberg of Cancel the Contract suggested the District could raise ADA by improving the school climate because students do not feel safe In the District.
The District will see an increase in pension costs for the California State Teachers Retirement System, CalSTRS, and the California Public Employees’ Retirement System, or CalPERS. CalSTRS will go up from 16.92% in the current fiscal year to 19.1% in the 2022-23 Fiscal Year. CalPERS will increase from 22.91% in the current Fiscal Year to 25.37% in 2022-23.
The total unrestricted revenues, for Fiscal 2022-23, are approximately $209.3 million; the total unrestricted expenditures are approximately $209.3 million. The district is projected to have a decrease of $65,470, for the coming fiscal year.
The ending fund balance is projected to be about $31.5 million at the end of the 2022-23 Fiscal Year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.