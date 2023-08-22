LANCASTER — Acting without discussion or dissent Antelope Valley Union High School District Board of Education renewed its agreement with consultant The Findley Group for assistance with development of a multiyear strategic plan for the district.

The previous agreement with consultant Becky Bailey-Findley expired June 30. The new agreement is good through June 30, 2024.

