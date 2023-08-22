LANCASTER — Acting without discussion or dissent Antelope Valley Union High School District Board of Education renewed its agreement with consultant The Findley Group for assistance with development of a multiyear strategic plan for the district.
The previous agreement with consultant Becky Bailey-Findley expired June 30. The new agreement is good through June 30, 2024.
Bailey-Findley will serve as a facilitator to lead strategic review and planning sessions for the board and leadership team. She will work closely with the district’s leadership team to refine data and inputs from multiple stakeholders inside the district as well as the community at large to develop a multiyear strategic plan for the district, according to a description.
The goal is to create five-year plan with input from the district’s stakeholders including the cities of Lancaster and Palmdale and employers such as Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman, board President Charles Hughes said at the Feb. 16 meeting when the board approved the first contract with the consultant.
As with the previous agreement, the district will pay Bailey-Findley $125 per hour up to $15,000. Travel time shall be billed at $62.50 per hour with no charge for per diem or travel costs.
