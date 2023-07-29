LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Union High School District’s governing board unanimously and without comment approved a memorandum of understanding with California School Employees Association Chapter 612, which represents the district’s classified employees, for a reclassification of four positions.
Reclassification is the placement of a position in a different class specification as a result of a gradual shift in duties.
According to the memorandum of understanding the four positions reclassified include a Secretary II, an 11-month, eight-hour position, Range 35 ($3,578) permanently assigned as a comprehensive site secretary to the assistant principal. The position was reclassified to Secretary to the Assistant Principal, 12-months, 8 hours, Range 47 ($4,099).
Campus supervisors, 10 months, eight hours, Range 30 to 35 ($3,372 to $3,578) positions were reclassified to campus supervisors, 10 months, eight hours, Range 37 to 42 ($3,665 to $3,862).
The Secretary 11, 11 months, eight hours, Range 35 ($3,578) position assigned to Desert Pathways High School and Phoenix High School, was reclassified to the Academies of the Antelope Valley Prep, Desert Pathways, Phoenix High School Site Secretary, 12 months, eight hours, Range 39 ($3,748). The para-educator interpreter, 10 months, seven hours Range 60 ($4,601) position was reclassified to para-educator interpreter, 10 months, seven hours, Range 78 ($5,503).
Karen White, president of CSEA Chapter 612, said at the board’s July 20 meeting that they submitted 11 positions for reclassification.
“CSEA and your representative totally agree, as well as our members who ratified this MOU on Friday, July 7,” White said. “These positions are well deserving and we do hope that you agree.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.