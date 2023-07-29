LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Union High School District’s governing board unanimously and without comment approved a memorandum of understanding with Cal­if­ornia School Em­ploy­ees Association Chapter 612, which represents the district’s classified employees, for a reclassification of four positions.

Reclassification is the placement of a position in a different class specification as a result of a gradual shift in duties.

