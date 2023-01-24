LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley Union High School District’s Board of Education unanimously tabled approval of a one-time arts, music and instructional materials discretionary block grant for approximately $12.74 million for further discussion.

“A revised governor’s budget might be changing some of these figures,” Board President Charles Hughes said, at Thursday night’s meeting.

Tags

(2) comments

mrmora661
mrmora661

Gaming is something that encapsulates the lives of many kids, and it is something we should tap into to increase their engagement at school. It can be incorporated just like a traditional sport with GPA requirements to increase their engagement in academics. Colleges actively recruit through their esports programs and offer scholarships. It would be foolish to ignore these opportunities. Refusing to adapt in this way would put AV kids at a disadvantage against other districts that openly embrace esports.

Add Reply
Jimzan 3
Jimzan 3

Teachers and Public Schools, have become become Cesspools...nothing more. You would be Wise to Enroll your Child in a Private School, or Homeschool them Yourself...Unless you want them to be a worthless POS Liberal Activist...Living in your Basement...Forever

Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.