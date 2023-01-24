LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley Union High School District’s Board of Education unanimously tabled approval of a one-time arts, music and instructional materials discretionary block grant for approximately $12.74 million for further discussion.
“A revised governor’s budget might be changing some of these figures,” Board President Charles Hughes said, at Thursday night’s meeting.
He wanted to get input from the public, teachers and stakeholders, so he motioned to table the item.
“We have millions of dollars to spend,” Hughes said. “I’m not just going to do it. I want input on the best uses of that money for our students, to enhance our students.”
The allowable use of funds includes obtaining standards-aligned professional development and instructional materials for specified subject areas such as visual and performing arts, world languages, mathematics and ethnic studies.
The expenditure plan for the four-year grant under those allowable uses listed approximately $3.6 million for E-sports and two field trips per year, for school sites through 2026. There was also programs and training focusing on African American students including restorative justice, unconscious bias and culturally responsive teaching. Other proposed uses include Arts Mindful Mornings (mindfulness practices incorporating art). The funds could also pay for supplemental curriculum for the arts (visual, media, theater and dance) and/or music curriculum including instruments.
Additionally, the funds could pay for continuing work with the California Arts Project and professional development. Other planned use of funds include uniforms for ROTC, mariachi and folklorico students and expansion of Knowledge Bowls and championships.
“I just want to be very clear to the Board, as well as the public, that I’m gonna be very clear that this should go, most of it, if possible, to arts and music, that’s what it’s called,” Vice President Carla Corona said.
The Board also pulled three items from the purchase order, to be paid for with the arts, music and instructional materials grant funds. Those include $20,000 for the Highland High School choir performance trip to Carnegie Hall. The other expenses were $639.45 for Esports headsets at Highland High and $300 for CIF North America Scholastic Esports Federation for Palmdale High School.
“Wonderful, go to Carnegie Hall, but don’t use that money yet,” Corona said.
Hughes motioned to table the three items for further discussion on funding.
Assistant Superintendent Brian Hawkins said the District can cover the costs with other funds and take another look at the block grant funding.
Gaming is something that encapsulates the lives of many kids, and it is something we should tap into to increase their engagement at school. It can be incorporated just like a traditional sport with GPA requirements to increase their engagement in academics. Colleges actively recruit through their esports programs and offer scholarships. It would be foolish to ignore these opportunities. Refusing to adapt in this way would put AV kids at a disadvantage against other districts that openly embrace esports.
Teachers and Public Schools, have become become Cesspools...nothing more. You would be Wise to Enroll your Child in a Private School, or Homeschool them Yourself...Unless you want them to be a worthless POS Liberal Activist...Living in your Basement...Forever
