LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Union High School District will sell its former headquarters on Sierra Highway and the former Student Services office on Lancaster Boulevard now that all District departments are under one roof.
The District moved into its new headquarters, at 176 Holston Drive, this month. The Board held its first meeting in its new, larger boardroom, on Wednesday evening.
The 101,265-square-foot building in the Lancaster Business Park previously served as a call center for Countrywide and Bank of America. The District uses half of the building, with the rest under a lease with Los Angeles County.
The Board voted 3-0 to sell the former offices at the meeting with no discussion. Board President Donita Winn and member Victoria Ruffin were absent.
The District purchased its former headquarters, at 44811 Sierra Highway, from the City of Lancaster. The building was dedicated in 1985. The building used to be a Shopping Bag supermarket. It has approximately 29,623 square feet on 1.02 acres.
The District bought the former Student Services office, at 548 West Lancaster Blvd., from Linda Green. That building has approximately 7,040 square feet.
The Board previously declared the properties as surplus; made the statutorily required offers of sale to certain public entities; and notified the previous owners of the impending property sale.
The District has listed both properties for sale with Vose Properties Inc.
The proceeds from the sale of the property will be deposited into Fund 40, Capital Facilities, with the intent to pay down the loan secured for the facility improvements of the new District office, according to a staff report by Brian Hawkins, assistant superintendent of Business Services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.