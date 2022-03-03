LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Union High School District’s Board of Education adopted a new trustee area map with boundaries adjusted according to 2020 census data.
The former map was out of compliance, according to the new population data. The total variance in population among the five trustee areas was 12.4% instead of the required 10% variance.
The Board selected Scenario 2. They approved the resolution on a 4-1 vote at the Feb. 16 meeting, with member Victoria Ruffin dissenting. Ruffin asked for specific boundaries for each trustee area. She said the map was too small to read the street names and that a substantial amount of information was left off.
“We did try and ensure that the streets where the borders were had the streets identified on the maps,” attorney Milton Foster of the Fagen Friedman & Fulfrost law firm said during a presentation at the meeting. “Maybe there were additional details that was further requested. We did try to include that.”
Ruffin added that the map legend covers up a portion of Trustee Area 5, the area she represents. Some of the other boundaries are cut off on the edges of the map. Ruffin also asked for clarity on the adjustment for the total population.
She noted some trustee areas had more people than others.
The variance is calculated by the difference between the smallest and largest trustee areas. The number should less than 10%, Foster said.
Between Trustee Area 2, with 79,931 people, and the largest trustee area, Trustee Area 4, with 83,062 people, the variance is 3.8% with Scenario 1.
Scenario 2, the adopted map, had a variance of 4.3% between the smallest trustee area, Trustee Area 3, with 79,560 people, and the largest trustees area, Trustee Area 4, with 83,062 people.
