LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Union High School District principals, assistant principals, vice principals, directors, psychologists and assistant superintendents will get a pay raise this year after going without a raise the past two years.
The agreement includes a 1.5% salary increase for certificated management effective Jan. 1. There is also a one-time 5% salary bonus for certificated management and 1% salary bonus for classified management.
The total estimated cost is about $992,259.
The District’s governing Board voted 4-1 to approve the pay increase for certificated management/classified management/confidential unrepresented Wednesday night, with member Amanda Parrell dissenting.
Parrell and member Victoria Ruffin voted against pay increases for certificated management two times previously: once in 2019, and again in 2020. Ruffin and Parrell voted against pays raises for classified management in 2019, and then voted for them last year.
On Wednesday, Ruffin said she thinks employees such as school psychologists and district directors deserve a raise, even though she voted against it twice.
“I don’t understand how we are in a pandemic and we’re giving these type of raises to management; I don’t understand that,” Ruffin said. “I’m not familiar with how or why our human services is connected to our assistant superintendents or superintendent. I am not in favor of giving Dr. Vierra a raise, period.”
Vierra clarified that he is not a part of the agreement.
“Certificated management includes cabinet absent the superintendent; I have a separate contract that speaks to my salary,” Vierra said.
Vierra added he is a certificated employee but is not a part of certificated management when it comes to salary increases.
“Thank you for that clarification,” Ruffin said.
Board Clerk Donita Winn later said that Vierra for years donated any pay increases back to the district.
“He is doing that again now,” Winn said. “People need to understand that this man is a generous person and thinks highly not only of his District but (also) the people who work here.”
