LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Union High School District’s Board of Education approved three change orders at Friday night’s meeting for the District’s new headquarters in the Lancaster Business Park.
The change orders total approximately $83,952 for the property, at 176 Holston Drive. The 101,265 square-foot building previously served as a call center. Once complete, the building will bring all of the District’s departments under one roof. The District is expected to move into the newly renovated space over the three week winter break.
The change orders include two change orders totaling $62,502 to Western Pacific Roofing Corp., bringing their total contract amount to approximately $447,767.
The first change order, for $13,360, is to replace the roof drains and remove an abandoned condensing unit and its curb. The second change order, for $49,142, is cover a request from the contractor for additional compensation due to having to switch manufacturers due to material availability caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
A seventh change order for $21,450 to Gary Little Construction Inc. for the building remodel includes removing and replacing existing fire sprinkler heads as required by the Los Angeles County Fire Department. There is also a $14,000 credit on the change order to not cut-in ceiling tiles along the border. The change order brings the total contract amount to approximately $8.42 million.
The Board voted 4-1 to approve all three change orders, with member Victoria Ruffin dissenting.
