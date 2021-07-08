LANCASTER — Shandelyn Williams, Antelope Valley Union High School District Assistant Superintendent of Student Services 3, will serve as interim superintendent beginning next month as the District looks for a successor to Superintendent David Vierra, who will retire at the end of August.
The Board of Education appointed Williams as interim superintendent on a 4-0 vote, with member Victoria Ruffin absent, during a special Board meeting Wednesday, subject to ratification of an employment agreement at the regularly scheduled July 14 Board meeting.
Williams will start the new leadership position on Aug. 28.
“I am humbled by this appointment and the opportunity to continue to serve our organization as interim superintendent,” Williams said in a statement. “During this period of transition, my focus will be to ensure stability and continuity of learning as we eagerly welcome our students to campus for in-person instruction this August.”
Williams has worked for the District for 26 years, first as a special education teacher, program specialist and director, and for the past eight years as the assistant superintendent of Student Services. Additionally, she has taught in the special education teacher preparation program as an adjunct instructor at California State University, Bakersfield.
Williams was recognized by the California Association of African American Superintendents and Administrators for her dedication and devotion to helping students achieve excellence in education. She received her Master of Arts in Special Education at California State University, Northridge, and a double Bachelor of Arts at California State University, Fullerton, in criminal justice as well as Afro-ethnic studies.
“Ms. Williams has a long history and established relationships within the Antelope Valley,” Board President Jill McGrady said in a statement. “Her commitment to our students and their families through her work in the Student Services Division has been evidenced time and again as she consistently sought after the necessary social-emotional support for all students to achieve. I am grateful for Ms. Williams’ willingness to take on this interim role, knowing that our district needs an experienced leader through this time of transition.”
The Board also appointed Assistant Superintendent of Educational Services Greg Nehen as interim deputy superintendent.
In addition, the Board voted 4-0, with Ruffin absent, to approve a $25,500 contract with the Leadership Associates executive search firm to begin the search for a permanent superintendent.
Caller Diane Sherrod thanked Vierra for his service over the years. She also praised the Board for using an executive search firm to find his replacement.
“It’s such a huge thing for the superintendent to take on, bouncing all these competing ideas and demands and also such a large responsibility for the school Board to pick the right person to do it,” Sherrod said. “That’s why I’m so pleased to see today’s agenda item. The decision before you is huge and spending the time and money necessary to be sure you get it right is so important.”
Caller Brent Lister also supported a third-party search firm. He noted the turmoil on the Board over the past two years and how that might affect a search.
“It seems to be a recurring theme that many of the Board members don’t care for each other; some like the superintendent, others don’t,” Lister said. “All kinds of accusations going in all directions. Clearly a new superintendent will inherit all of this. From an outsider looking in, I wonder how this will unfold. Hopefully, all members will be able to agree on what’s in the best interest of the kids. And I think the idea of a third-party search firm to help seek out the best candidate as a significant olive branch being extended and offers an opportunity for all potential candidates to make a case for why they’d be the best to move the District forward.”
Caller Avril Hyatt said the District has been plagued by accusations and attacks for its hiring practices, citing allegations of cronyism and nepotism.
“Today’s agenda item however gives me hope — hope that we are moving in the right direction; hope that we will conduct a wide search that allows us to find the very best candidate, whether they be from the Antelope Valley or another state or country,” Hyatt said.
Caller Dom Bethel said he hoped the superintendent position would be open to all qualified people who apply.
