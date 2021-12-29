LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley Union High School District will need to adjust its trustee area maps to ensure the population is evenly balanced, based on data from the 2020 census that showed an overall population growth of 34,608 or 9.3%.
The Board must approve the new trustee area maps with the adjusted boundaries by March 1.
The District transitioned from an “at-large” election system to a “by-trustee area” election system in 2017, where only the registered voters in each trustee area can vote for a candidate who must also live in that area.
According to the new census data, the present map is out of compliance. The total variance in population among the five trustee areas is now 12.4% instead of the required 10% variance.
“The way they calculate that is they look at the lowest population in one of the trustee areas and compare that to the trustee area with the highest population,” attorney Milton Foster of the Fagen Friedman & Fulfrost law firm said during a presentation at the Dec. 10 Board meeting. “And you look at the difference of how far they’re off from the average and that will give you your variance for each trustee area.”
Under state law, there cannot be more than a 10% difference between the largest trustee area and the smallest trustee area.
The District’s total population is 408,148 people, of which 298,254 people are age 18 and older, according to the 2020 census.
According to the new data, Trustee Area No. 1, represented by Board Clerk John Rush, has 78,819 people, a 9.2% increase from the 2010 census; Trustee Area No. 2, represented by Board Vice President Jill McGrady has 72,296 people, a 3.3% increase; Trustee Area No. 3, represented by Board President Donita Winn, has 87,378 people, a 15.2% increase from 2010; Trustee Area No. 4, represented by Amanda Parrell, has 8,237 people, an 11% increase from 2010; and Trustee Area No. 4, represented by Victoria Ruffin, has 81,593 people, a 7.6% increase from 2010.
“This is not a complete redraw, this is an adjusting of the boundaries to ensure that the population is balanced and back within the 10% variance,” Foster said.
According to the 2020 census, Hispanics/Latinos comprise the largest ethnic group in the District, with a total of 215,761 people or 52.9%. Of those, 147,243 people or 49.4%, are age 18 and older. The next largest population is white people at 96,163 or 23.6%, of which 80,891 or 27.1% are age 18 and older; followed by Black/African American people at 60,485 or 14.8%, of which 43,079 or 14.4% are 18 and older.
The next steps will see demographer Davis Demographics prepare two or three draft map options with adjusted trustee area boundary lines to balance the population across each area within the 10% variance.
The Board will hold two public hearings on the proposed map options in January and February.
Ruffin suggested that the District provide community information presentations for each trustee area.
“I think the community input is very much needed as well,” she said.
Foster said there will be public hearings once the draft maps are available. Those maps will also be posted on the District’s website, so people can provide feedback at the public hearing. In addition, the District will provide an email address to accept feedback. He added they can also send notifications home with students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.