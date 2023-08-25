AVUHSD Logo

LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Union High School District’s Board of Education will hold a special meeting tonight to consider a one-year agreement for legal services with legal firm Fagen Friedman & Fulfrost that Board President Charles Hughes pulled from a June agenda and tabled at the July meeting.

The board will also consider two proposed revisions to board bylaws that went before the board at the Aug. 17 meeting for a first reading and discussion.

