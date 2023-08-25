LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Union High School District’s Board of Education will hold a special meeting tonight to consider a one-year agreement for legal services with legal firm Fagen Friedman & Fulfrost that Board President Charles Hughes pulled from a June agenda and tabled at the July meeting.
The board will also consider two proposed revisions to board bylaws that went before the board at the Aug. 17 meeting for a first reading and discussion.
The board will meet in open session starting at 7 p.m. in the boardroom at the district office, 176 Holston Drive.
Hughes pulled the proposed contract with Fagen Friedman & Fulfrost from the board’s June agenda. It was on the July agenda at trustee Jill McGrady’s request and tabled by Hughes after some discussion. The proposed agreement was not on the Aug. 17 agenda.
Trustee Jill McGrady asked about the contract last week.
“At our last meeting, we decided to table the contract for the vote for the F3 contract to this meeting, and I could not find it on here,” McGrady said at the Aug. 17 meeting.
She asked if there was a reason, if it was an oversight or if it was removed.
“It’s on the table,” Hughes said. “It’ll sit up on the table for a while; it might even rot on the table, but it’s going to sit on the table for a while.”
McGrady asked if that was legal.
“We said at our last meeting we were tabling it to this meeting for a vote,” she said.
“I didn’t say that; I said it was tabled,” Hughes said.
Board attorney Jabari Willis said he would check the minutes.
“I do know it was tabled; I do not recall if there was a decision as to exactly when it would be brought back,” he said. “But we could look at last meeting’s minutes to determine.”
Fagen Friedman & Fulfrost has worked with the district for more than 20 years.
Karen White, president of California School Employees Association Chapter 612, which represents the district’s classified employees, said at the July 20 meeting that Fagen Friedman & Fulfrost has been “an intricate part of our negotiations over the years, and we have already started negotiations.”
“They’ve always been upright and forward and helped not only the district understand CSEA’s side but also for CSEA to understand the district’s side,” she said. “I think they’re a valuable component to negotiations and they do deserve to have another contract.”
The board will also consider a proposed revision to Board Bylaw 9100: Organization, that would allow board officers to serve consecutive years in the same office.
A proposed revision to Board Bylaw 9124: Attorney would add the phrases “When directed by a majority of the Board, the Superintendent shall provide the Board with desired legal information” and “The Superintendent shall provide the Board with an update on matters involving legal counsel at the subsequent closed session during a regularly scheduled Board meeting. Any Board member shall provide the Board with an update on conferences with legal counsel at the subsequent closed session during a regularly scheduled Board meeting.” Other minor changes are planned.
Trustee Donita Winn, at the Aug. 17 meeting, asked that the proposed revision include more transparency when it comes to the cost of legal services as it relates to the board.
Both proposed revisions also change Board of Trustees to Governing Board.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.