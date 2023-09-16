LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Union High School District took another step toward a potential bond measure in 2024 with the approval Thursday of six architectural service firms for potential new projects.
The district solicited proposals for architectural services in anticipation of upcoming new construction and modernization projects, according to a summary.
Six firms responded — PKB Architects Inc., of Anaheim; NAC Inc., of Los Angeles; FF & J Architects, of Turlock; Flewelling and Moody, of Los Angeles; JFSA Inc., of Burbank; and Little-Diversified Architectural Consulting, of Newport Beach.
“The responding Architectural Firms have extensive experience designing and developing various school construction projects throughout the state,” the summary said. “They have the ability and resources required to navigate the Division of State Architects (DSA) and both the cities of Lancaster and Palmdale, regarding Architectural requirements.”
Acting unanimously and without discussion, the board approved the list and authorized Assistant Superintendent Brian Hawkins to enter into architectural service agreements on behalf of the district.
The board on Aug. 17 agreed to pay consultant TeamCivX LLC $7,500 a month to provide the district assistance in evaluating the feasibility of a potential bond measure in the November 2024 presidential election and to raise awareness of the need to modernize the district’s facilities.
The district last passed a bond measure in 2002, when local voters approved Measure V, the $103.6 million bond measure used to build Eastside High School and other facilities.
