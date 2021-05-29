LANCASTER —Antelope Valley Union High School District Superintendent David Vierra is entitled to 12 months of pay if he is terminated by the Board for no cause before the end of his employment agreement.
The Board voted 3-2 at Wednesday night’s meeting, with members Victoria Ruffin and Amanda Parrell dissenting, to amend Vierra’s employment agreement to bring it in line with state law.
“I’m curious all of sudden why this is something that is being remedied, but I’m glad that it is,” Ruffin said.
State law has changed in the nearly six years since Vierra originally signed the agreement in 2015. At that time, the agreement stated he was entitled to 18 months compensation if the Board, on a four-fifths vote, terminated him for no cause before the end of the employment agreement.
“Concerns were raised by the prior Board regarding the legality of certain portions of the superintendent’s employment agreement,” Board President Jill McGrady said before the vote. “The amendment merely reflects the terms of the superintendent’s employment based on his existing employment agreement. These are not substantive changes.”
The amendment codifies the term and salary that Vierra is entitled to under his current employment agreement.
“The superintendent’s employment agreement is, and always been valid and enforcible,” McGrady said.
However, she added the agreement has been updated to reflect statutory limitations on cash payouts to the termination for no cause section.
Board Clerk Donita Winn asked to clarify whether the amendment reflects legal changes that were made.
Fagen Friedman & Fulfrost attorney Jay Fernow, who serves as the District’s general counsel, said the amendment does two things, including codifying the term and Vierra’s compensation based on his existing contract.
“That’s not a substantive change at all,” Fernow said. “It’s putting into writing what his term and compensation are for ‘21-22.”
The contract is good from July 1 to June 30, 2025. Vierra’s salary for the 2021-22 school year will be $314,754. Vierra is entitled to a salary increase of equal to that of the Consumer Price Index but not more than 3%. However, he has for years donated that amount back to the District.
