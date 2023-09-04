AVUHSD legal

Antelope Valley Union High School District’s governing board — trustee Donita Winn, Vice President Carla Corona, President Charles Hughes, Vice President Miguel Sanchez and trustee Jill McGrady — participates in Friday evening’s special meeting.

LANCASTER — A split Antelope Valley Union High School District governing board voted to initiate and complete a review and investigation into alleged unapproved legal services provided by Fagen Friedman & Fulfrost, one of several legal firms the district uses, although the firm no longer has a contract with the district.

The board voted 3-2, with the board majority of President Charles Hughes, Vice President Carla Corona and Clerk Miguel Sanchez voting yes. Hughes scheduled the meeting for Friday night, thus delaying the start of district employees’ holiday weekend; the meeting itself lasted less than 10 minutes.

