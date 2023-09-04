LANCASTER — A split Antelope Valley Union High School District governing board voted to initiate and complete a review and investigation into alleged unapproved legal services provided by Fagen Friedman & Fulfrost, one of several legal firms the district uses, although the firm no longer has a contract with the district.
The board voted 3-2, with the board majority of President Charles Hughes, Vice President Carla Corona and Clerk Miguel Sanchez voting yes. Hughes scheduled the meeting for Friday night, thus delaying the start of district employees’ holiday weekend; the meeting itself lasted less than 10 minutes.
Trustees Jill McGrady and Donita Winn voted no.
“I have seen no evidence of wrongdoing; I believe it’s a frivolous use of the district’s money,” McGrady said Friday night.
Winn agreed.
“We already voted that they’re not going to be our attorneys any longer,” Winn said. “I really would just love to move on to what are we going to be spending and doing for students.”
Corona cited unspecified concerns for her support.
“This seems like an appropriate use and we can do both,” she said. “We can focus on the students, the schools (and) the work, but also find out if there’s any concerns, validation.”
According to the motion by Hughes, which was seconded by Corona, Superintendent Greg Nehen will work with the board’s current legal services provider/general counsel, Jabari Willis of Atkinson, Andelson, Loya, Ruud & Romo, to initiate and complete a review and investigation into the district’s former legal services provider.
“I’m going to let the investigation speak for itself,” Hughes said. “If it’s approved by this board, and I hope that it is, I really believe that we need to look into the potential misconduct of this firm and the potential misuse of this district’s funds.
“I know Miss McGrady and Miss Winn always talks about the money for the kids. I have a sneaky suspicion we’re going to find out about a lot of money that was wasted previous to this board majority.”
The new board majority of Hughes, Corona and Sanchez, who ran as a slate of candidates last year, are finishing what the previous board majority could not. The previous board majority included former President Robert “Bob” Davis, a former co-worker and associate of Hughes. That board majority was working toward ending Fagen Friedman & Fulfrost’s contract with the district and bringing in Atkinson, Andelson, Loya, Ruud & Romo. The effort ended when Davis resigned suddenly on Oct. 30, 2019.
The district has been without an in-house general counsel since May 2019 when the former board majority fired longtime General Counsel Bridget Cook. Attorney Jay Fernow of Fagen Friedman & Fulfrost then served as the board’s legal adviser at meetings through December of last year.
After their election last November, Hughes wanted to give other firms a chance.
“I know that Mr. Fernow’s firm has been here a long time. He’s probably done a great job for us, but I would like to see, we’ll see what the board says; I would like to see other firms have opportunities to come in and represent the district,” Hughes said at a Dec. 16 special meeting.
The district put out a request for proposal for legal services. Four firms — Atkinson, Andelson, Loya Ruud & Romo; Fagen Friedman & Fulfrost; Lozano Smith; and McCune & Harber — made presentations at a special Jan. 12 meeting. The board unanimously approved agreements with all four firms. The “as-needed” specialized legal services agreement with Fagen Friedman & Fulfrost was the only one to expire on June 30.
Atkinson, Andelson, Loya, Ruud & Romo’s agreement expires on Dec. 31; the as-needed specialized legal services agreements with Lozano Smith and McCune & Harber were open-ended agreements.
Hughes pulled a proposed new legal services agreement with Fagen Friedman & Fulfrost from the board’s June agenda. It was back on the July agenda, at McGrady’s request. Hughes tabled it and then kept it off the Aug. 17 agenda.
“It’s on the table,” Hughes said at the Aug. 17 when McGrady asked why it wasn’t on the agenda. “It’ll sit up on the table for a while; it might even rot on the table, but it’s going to sit on the table for a while.”
Hughes scheduled a special meeting on the night of Aug. 25, also a Friday, for the board to consider the agreement with Fagen Friedman & Fulfrost and two proposed board revisions. By a 3-2 vote, with Hughes, Corona and Sanchez voting in favor at the meeting, to reject the proposed one-year agreement for as-needed legal services with Fagen Friedman & Fulfrost, severing the district’s more than 20-year relationship with the firm.
It was not immediately clear what alleged unapproved legal services Fagen Friedman & Fulfrost provided; however, there may be a clue from the Aug. 25 meeting. At that meeting, McGrady read a letter from Fagen Friedman & Fulfrost. She clarified that she was still teaching in the district 20 years ago, and has served on the board for 12 years after she retired from teaching.
“In addition, it’s been stated that I have a close, close relationship with Jay Fernow,” McGrady said.
She clarified that she worked with former general counsel Cook for most of those 12 years until the former board majority fired her.
“Once she was fired, Jay Fernow took over some of those responsibilities, but even then they were not our only firm,” McGrady said, adding that she started working with him after Cook was fired.
“Did he help you write that brief that you submitted for your small claim action?” Hughes said. “Was there an F3 attorney in that courtroom?”
The small claims action Hughes asked about was in reference to Davis, who sued McGrady, then president of the board, in August 2021 in Los Angeles Superior Court for alleged defamation and intentional infliction of emotional distress over a 79-word statement published in the Antelope Valley Press. The statement was published as part of a story regarding the resolution of a lawsuit between Cook and the district. Superior Court Judge Stephen Morgan ruled in favor of McGrady.
McGrady said Fernow did not help her write the brief. An F3 attorney, not Fernow, was in the courtroom with McGrady, though he was seated in the audience.
Davis also apparently had an attorney with him, as well as former board member Victoria Ruffin.
“So an F3 attorney was at the small claims court,” Hughes said. “OK, I’m glad you admitted it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.