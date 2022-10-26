LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Union High School District candidates Carla Corona and Miguel Sanchez are collecting thousands of dollars in last-minutes campaign contributions as the Nov. 8 general election draws near.
Both candidates have been endorsed by Palmdale Mayor Pro Tem Richard Loa and Councilman Juan Carrillo. Corona is an adjunct assistant professor at Antelope Valley College and lecturer at California State University, Bakersfield’s Antelope Valley campus.
Sanchez is a former college baseball player who was a professional prospect prior to an injury. He uses his experience to teach life skills to local youths and show them that there are many paths to succeed in life, he announced in a release about his campaign.
Corona is running for Trustee Area No. 4. Her opponent is Coffee4Vets President Juan Blanco. Corona collected $6,847 in monetary contributions from Jan. 1 through Sept. 24, according to campaign finance forms filed with the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s office. She collected another $19,755 in cash and other contributions, between Sept. 16 and Oct. 18.
The largest total contribution, $4,900, came from the National Staff Assault Task Force. Charles Hughes, who is running for the Trustee Area No. 1 seat, serves as executive director of the organization, according to its website.
Corona also received two separate $1,000 contributions, both on Oct. 5, from the Antelope Valley College Federation of Teachers Committee on Political Education, campaign finance records show.
Lancaster Mayor R. Rex Parris and his wife Carrol Parris contributed two separate contributions of $2,000 toward Corona’s campaign; Marvin Crist for City Council 2022 committee contributed two separate contributions of $2,500 toward the campaign. Those contributions were filed, on Sept. 26 and Oct. 2.
The David T. Gomez for City Council Palmdale 2022 committee contributed $4,900 toward Corona’s campaign, also on Oct. 2. Advanced Printing & Graphic Inc. donated $2,855 worth of printing for Corona’s campaign, on Oct. 7, campaign finance records show. More recently, California Real Estate Political Action Committee, C/O Reed & Davidson LLP contributed $1,000 on Oct. 18.
Blanco reported $6,298 in campaign contributions, from Jan. 1 to Sept. 24. He received $2,500 from the Antelope Valley Teachers Association Political Action Committee. The AVTA PAC also contributed $2,000 worth of campaign mailers for the Nov. 8 election. Blanco contributed $1,600 to his campaign, records show. The Antelope Valley Teachers Association Political Action Committee contributed $3,515, on Oct. 6.
Sanchez is running against Wilsona School District Trustee Vladimir Gomez for the Trustee Area No. 5 seat.
Sanchez reported $11,500 in campaign contributions, between Jan. 1 and Sept. 24, records show. The National Staff Assault Task Force also contributed $4,900 to Sanchez’s campaign. The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers out of Pasadena also contributed $4,900 toward the campaign. An incomplete listing on Sanchez’ Form 460 shows a $1,500 contribution from the Palmdale-based International Brotherhood of, with the rest of the name missing.
He collected another $10,345 in contributions, between Sept. 26 and Oct. 20, records show.
On Sept. 26, Parris and his wife Carrol Parris contributed $2,000 toward Sanchez’s campaign; Marvin Crist for City Council 2022 contributed $2,500 toward the campaign. Advanced Printing & Graphic Inc. contributed $3,345 worth of printing for Sanchez’s campaign, on Oct. 7, campaign finance records show. More recently, on Oct. 18, Gomez for City Council contributed $1,500 toward Sanchez’s campaign. On Oct. 20, Camacho Auto Sales Inc. contributed $1,000 toward Sanchez’s campaign.
Gomez reported $10,000 in campaign contributions, Jan. 1 through Sept. 24; that came from the Antelope Valley Teachers Association Political Action Committee. The AVTA PAC contributed another $2,502 toward Gomez’ campaign, on Oct. 10.
Hughes is running for the Trustee Area No. 1 seat against retired District teacher Susan Strom.
Hughes reported $34,775 in monetary contributions, through Sept. 24, campaign finance records show. His campaign collected another $8,130, between Oct. 7 and 23.
His top donors include $4,900 from the National Staff Assault Task Force. He also received $4,000 from the Committee to Elect Vincent Dino for Palmdale Water District, Raj Malhi for City Council contributed $2,500 to Hughes’s campaign, Pasadena-based Law Offices of Stephen J. Horvath contributed $4,000, Bella Horvath contributed $4,900 and The California Correctional Peace Officers Association contribute $2,000. Camacho Auto Sales Inc. contributed $1,000.
Advanced Printing & Graphic Inc. contributed about $4,630 worth of printing for Hughes’ campaign, on Oct. 7, campaign finance records show
More recently, on Oct. 20, California Real Estate Political Action Committee, C/O Reed & Davidson LLP contributed $1,000 toward Hughes’ campaign. On Oct. 23, Marvin Crist for City Council 2022 contributed $2,500 toward the campaign.
Strom received $12,301 from the Antelope Valley Teachers Association Political Action Committee. The Antelope Valley Teachers Association has since withdrawn its endorsement of Strom after 11-year-old racist Facebook posts made by her husband Doug, and one post by her, that used a derogatory term for mentally disabled people that were part of an exchange with her nephew, came to light.
Strom vowed, last week, that she would not back down against “a dirty political trick” to make her look bad, and said that she would run a “low-key” campaign.
