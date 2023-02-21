LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Union High School District will pay consultant The Findley Group of Anaheim up to $15,000 to develop a multiyear Strategic Plan for the district.
The Board voted 4-0 at Thursday’s meeting to approve the consultant agreement with facilitator Becky Bailey-Findley. Trustee Jill McGrady was absent.
“I’m really excited for this opportunity for the district to have a Strategic Plan in place so that moving forward, any intentional decision will go and correlate with the strategic plan that we all as a Board decide,” Board Vice President Carla Corona said.
Board President Charles Hughes brought the idea to the Board.
“As a Board of directors, it is our job to set the vision, set the parameters, to set the goals for this district,” Hughes said.
According to a summary, Bailey-Findley will lead strategic review and planning session or sessions for the Board and district leadership team.
Bailey-Findley “will work closely with the District’s leadership team to refine data and inputs from multiple stakeholders inside the District as well as the community at large to develop a multiyear strategic plan for the District,” the summary said.
The goal is to create five-year plan with input from the District’s stakeholders including the cities of Lancaster and Palmdale and employers such as Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman, Hughes said.
“I’m really excited about this vision,” he said.
The agreement is good through June 30 or upon completion of the work.
Bailey-Findley will be paid $125 per hour with a not-to-exceed amount of $15,000. The District also agrees to pay for supplies and materials required and shall be invoiced at actual cost, according to the agreement. Travel time shall be billed at $62.50 per hour with no charge for per diem or travel costs.
A LinkedIn page for Bailey-Findley lists her as an independent events services professional. Bailey-Findley also served as the longtime general manager of the Orange County Fair before she retired in 2008.
A website for The Findley Companies listed The Findley Group as a recognized “consulting leader in strategic planning, business planning, business valuation and professional development.”
“The Findley Group’s core competence is in establishing a strategic culture within organizations,” the website said.
