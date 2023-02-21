AVUHSD Strategic Plan

Antelope Valley Union High School District trustee Donita Winn (left), Vice President Carla Corona, President Charles Hughes and Clerk Miguel Sanchez discuss a proposed consulting deal with The Findley Group at Thursday’s meeting.

 JULIE DRAKE/Valley Press

LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Union High School District will pay consultant The Findley Group of Anaheim up to $15,000 to develop a multiyear Strategic Plan for the district.

The Board voted 4-0 at Thursday’s meeting to approve the consultant agreement with facilitator Becky Bailey-Findley. Trustee Jill McGrady was absent.

