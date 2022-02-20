LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Union High School District will go back to executive search firm Leadership Associates to help fill the vacancy for assistant superintendent Education Services.
The vacancy was created when former Assistant Superintendent Greg Nehen was appointed to be the District’s next superintendent.
Leadership Associates most recently assisted the District with its superintendent search. The agreement for the assistant superintendent search is for $12,000.
Leadership Associates will work with Brett Neal, assistant superintendent of Personnel Services and District cabinet for the search.
“When you were hired for your past position, was that a Leadership Associates search?” Board Clerk John Rush asked.
“It was not,” Nehen said.
The Board voted 4-1, with Rush dissenting, to approve the agreement.
“We’ve got some good candidates right here,” Rush said.
