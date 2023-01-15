AVUHSD legal

Antelope Valley Union High School District trustee Donita Winn (from left) Vice President Carla Corona, President Charles Hughes, Clerk Miguel Sanchez and trustee Jill McGrady confer at Thursday’s special meeting.

 JULIE DRAKE/Valley Press

LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Union High School District’s Board of Education unanimously approved agreements with four law firms for specialized legal services on an as-needed basis and split 3-2 on separate votes to appoint a general counsel for the District and one for the Board.

Representatives from the law firms of Atkinson, Andelson, Loya, Ruud & Romo; Fagen Friedman & Fulfrost; Lozano Smith; and McCune & Harber made brief presentations before the Board at Thursday’s special meeting. Each of the presentations received praise from Board members.

