LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Union High School District’s Board of Education unanimously approved agreements with four law firms for specialized legal services on an as-needed basis and split 3-2 on separate votes to appoint a general counsel for the District and one for the Board.
Representatives from the law firms of Atkinson, Andelson, Loya, Ruud & Romo; Fagen Friedman & Fulfrost; Lozano Smith; and McCune & Harber made brief presentations before the Board at Thursday’s special meeting. Each of the presentations received praise from Board members.
The District has used services from each of the firms previously.
The District has a longstanding working relationship with Fagen Friedman & Fulfrost. The firm’s attorney, Jay Fernow, who did not participate in the presentation, served as the Board’s legal adviser at meetings, since May 2019, when the former Board majority fired longtime General Counsel Bridget Cook.
Board President Charles Hughes and Vice President Carla Corona cited unspecified concerns with Fagen Friedman & Fulfrost, although they approved the agreement and praised the presentation led by founding partner Peter Fagen.
Trustee Donita Winn noted the District’s long working relationship with the firm. Fagen first started working with the District, in 1997. He formed his current firm, in 2006.
“I believe continuity plays an important role in the successful operation of the business for the school district,” Winn said. “I’d like to see that continued.”
Winn added that she has worked with Fagen Friedman & Fulfrost for most the time she has been a Board member, which is about 20 years. She spoke with the District’s labor representatives who expressed a preference to continue working with the firm.
Dominic Quiller, a partner with McCune & Harber, gave a solo presentation where he highlighted his specialty as a litigator.
“I would love to be your Board counsel,” Quiller said.
Corona thanked Quiller for having the courage to appear before the Board by himself.
McGrady expressed concern about McCune & Harber’s lack of experience working with education law; Winn expressed concern about the firm’s lack of work with unions. Both trustees praised the firm’s track record with litigation.
Corona acknowledged Winn’s and McGrady’s concerns and expressed confidence in Quiller.
“You went to UCLA Law, so I have all confidence and faith,” Corona said. “Just by you coming up here as an individual, you already stepped up to the plate to present.”
McGrady asked that the Board table the action to appoint a general counsel until the Board’s next meeting to give her more time to review the proposals. McGrady’s request was denied.
The Board voted 3-2, with Hughes, Corona and Clerk Miguel Sanchez voting yes, to appoint Jabari Willis, a partner with Atkinson, Andelson, Loya, Ruud & Romo, as the District’s new counsel.
After the vote, Hughes asked Willis to take a seat on the dais.
“Can you come up and take this seat? You’re our new general counsel,” Hughes said.
McGrady, speaking at the Dec. 16 meeting, supported having a general counsel but one who served as an employee of the District. Cook’s expertise in special education law enabled the District to save about $200,000 a year, which more than covered her salary.
“We no longer had someone on salary so we paid by the hour for everything that’s done and I think that’s much more expensive for us,” McGrady said, at the Dec. 16 meeting.
Naming Willis as the District’s new general counsel means the District will pay hourly for his services.
Hughes, Corona and Sanchez also voted to appoint McCune & Harber, or Quiller, as the Board’s general counsel on Hughes’ motion.
“Why do we need an attorney for the Board?” McGrady said.
“As a newly appointed president or a newly elected board of director, there’s been some stuff that I’ve seen,” Hughes said. “And I’m not going to air dirty laundry and I’m very concerned with our not following policies.”
Hughes added the Board could benefit from having counsel to run legal questions.
McGrady noted that Willis will be at meetings to answer questions.
Winn also asked why the Board needed its own general counsel in addition to a general counsel for the District.
Corona said she had no problem with having two general counsels since it is on an as-needed basis.
“It’s time for a change,” Sanchez said.
