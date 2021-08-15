LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Union High School District teachers and unrepresented certificated management will get a 3.5% salary increase and a one-time 5% salary bonus under agreements unanimously approved by the District’s Board of Education last Wednesday.
The pay increases are retroactive to July 1. The estimated cost to the district is about $9.7 million.
Brett Neal, assistant superintendent of Personnel Services, said the tentative agreement with the teachers union also includes some language in regard to contract articles that the District and the union worked through over the past year.
Dan Shy, president of the Antelope Valley Teachers Association, said the collective bargaining tentative agreement between the union and the District passed with a 94% to 6% vote.
“Those results were the most total votes we’ve ever had in an election,” Shy said, adding teachers could vote online.
More than 650 people, or more than half of the union’s membership, voted yes.
“The people that you’ve put in charge of bargaining those contracts have done a job so much that over 75% of the staff who’s voting on it is in favor of it. I think that speaks volumes to the relationship that’s been cultivated over the years,” Shy said.
Shy added it is not the prototypical labor-management “butting heads” relationship.
“It’s working together to solve problems,” Shy said.
Karen White, president of California School Employees Association Chapter 612, which represents the District’s classified employees, said the union reached a tentative agreement with the District on Aug. 6. Union membership will vote on the tentative agreement on Tuesday.
“At that point in time we hope to be getting a ratification of that contract,” White said.
White added CSEA recently celebrated its 95th anniversary as an association.
“And now we’re going into our 96th year, stronger than ever and determined and dedicated to what we’re all here for, and that’s for our students and for our members,” White said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.