LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Union High School District will collect a $36,000 annual license fee from T-Mobile West LLC for a cell tower and light pole to replace the northeast light pole at Lancaster High School’s football stadium.
The annual fee will be paid in $3,000 monthly installments subject to a 3% annual increase. The agreement is good for 10 years with up to three five-year extensions.
