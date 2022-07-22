LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Union High School District will again turn to executive search firm Leadership Associates to fill a vacancy that will be created when Brett Neal, assistant superintendent of Personnel Services, retires, on Aug. 31.
The Board voted 4-1, Wednesday evening, to approve a $12,000 services agreement with Leadership Associates to conduct a search for an assistant superintendent of Human Resources, an updated name change.
Trustee John Rush dissented.
The payment will be broken into two payments. The first payment is due 30 days after contract approval; the second is due upon selection of a finalist.
Neal graduated from Antelope Valley High School, in 1979. He has been with the District for 32 years. He started as a teach at AV High, in 1990, after a youth ministry. He served 11 years as a site administrator. He worked 15 years at the District office, including the last nine years as assistant superintendent.
Neal has been married to Karen, his high school sweetheart, for 40 years. They have two children, son Chris Neal and daughter Kelsey Tomes, and four granddaughters.
Leadership Associates most recently assisted the District to help fill the vacancy for assistant superintendent of Education Services.
The vacancy was created when former Assistant Superintendent Greg Nehen was appointed to be the District’s next superintendent, last fall.
The firm also assisted the District with its search for a new superintendent after former Superintendent David Vierra announced his retirement, last year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.