Brett Neal

Brett Neal, Antelope Valley Union High School District’s assistant superintendent of Personnel Services, is retiring, on Aug. 31, and the District is hiring an executive search firm to help fill the vacancy.

 Photo courtesy of Brett Neal

LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Union High School District will again turn to executive search firm Leadership Associates to fill a vacancy that will be created when Brett Neal, assistant superintendent of Personnel Services, retires, on Aug. 31.

The Board voted 4-1, Wednesday evening, to approve a $12,000 services agreement with Leadership Associates to conduct a search for an assistant superintendent of Human Resources, an updated name change.

