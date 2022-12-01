LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley Union High School District received a $5.8 million grant from the state’s A-G Improvement Grant program to help increase the number of students who graduate with the eligibility to enroll at the University of California and California State University campuses.

A-G refers to the uniform minimum set of 15 yearlong high school courses required for admission as a freshman to the UC and CSU campuses, above the state mandated requirements for high school graduation.  

