LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Union High School District will file a 2021-22 adopted budget with a positive certification with the Los Angeles County Office of Education.
The District’s governing Board adopted the 2021-22 budget on a 3-2 vote, with members Victoria Ruffin and Amanda Parrell dissenting.
A positive certification means the District will be able to meet its financial obligations for the 2021-22 fiscal year and subsequent two fiscal years.
The budget includes an estimated 5.07% cost of living adjustment for the next fiscal year, based on the proposed 2021-22 state budget, the highest amount the District has seen in years thanks to a state budget surplus.
“Surpluses in the state budget translating to better funding for education, COLA increases and other funding are all things that bode well for the District being financially competitive in their compensation packages to prospective employees,” teacher James Stockdale, vice president of the Antelope Valley Teachers Association, said when he addressed the Board, “allowing this District to attract some of the best teachers around in order to provide the best education possible for our students.”
Stockdale cautioned that the District could face a hefty legal bill in regard to the lawsuit filed by former District General Counsel Bridget Cook, who sued the District for wrongful termination after she was fired in May 2019 by Ruffin, Parrell and former Board member Robert “Bob” Davis.
The state Legislature has until today to pass the budget. However, that version is not the final version as “trailer bills” — so called because they follow the budget — are also voted on should statutory changes be necessary to implement provisions of the budget bill. For example, as part of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s May budget revision, the governor is proposing a change to Independent Study law that would require daily participation for each pupil on each school day instead of weekly as it is now under the District’s current program.
“The governor has allowed for some distance learning because he knows some parents, some students are not going to feel comfortable returning because of COVID,” Brian Hawkins, assistant superintendent of Business Services, said during a presentation at the June 9 public hearing. “And they’re trying to put that into our Independent Study program which is putting a square peg into a round hole.”
The District’s projected estimated total unrestricted revenue for 2021-22 is about $198 million with an estimated total unrestricted expenditures of $191.7 million. That would leave the District with an estimated $6.3 million positive ending balance at the end of the fiscal year.
“Now that’s anticipating using, leveraging, a lot of the state and federal funds coming in that we can leverage those dollars and not have to spend them on other items,” Hawkins said.
That would bring the total estimated fiscal year 2021-22 ending fund balance, including carryover from the current fiscal year to about $41.7 million.
Board Clerk Donita Winn thanked Hawkins and his team for preparing the budget.
“The budget has gotten larger and larger over the years. Now that I’m back on the Board it just seems to have doubled in size and I know it’s a lot of work,” Winn said.
