LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Union High School District will use a piggyback bid of the Arvin Union School District to purchase furnishings, office furniture and accessories for the new District headquarters in the Lancaster Business Park.
The District purchased the 101,265 square-foot property at Holston Drive in March 2018 for $7.78 million. The building previously served as a call center for Countrywide and Bank of America. The new space will bring all of the district’s departments under one roof to better serve students, parents and the community as well as improve collaboration and communication among district staff.
The Board voted 4-1 Wednesday night, with member Victoria Ruffin dissenting, to authorize Brian Hawkins, assistant superintendent of Business Services, to sign all related documents, as needed.
The District’s move to its new headquarters has been delayed for months. Ruffin and fellow Board member Amanda Parrell blocked the same piggyback bid at a meeting last February.
The piggyback bid is the first of several items to go before the Board in regard to the new headquarters.
“This allows us to order furniture as the best possible pricing we can get using an existing piggyback bid,” Hawkins said.
Approving the piggyback bid now will give the District enough time to order the furniture and have It arrive and be installed when the interior work is complete.
The District will use only about 54,000 square-foot of the building. The remaining space is under a three-year lease with Los Angeles County. Since the District owns the building outright, the District receives the lease revenue
