LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley Union High School District will establish a six-member Parent Advisory Committee with members appointed by each Board member and one by Superintendent Greg Nehen.
The committee will select a president, vice president and clerk. Proposed members do not need to have a student enrolled in the District.
“It will be your choice as your area representative to who you want to choose and it doesn’t have to be out of your area; it could be in any area; it’s your choice,” President Charles Hughes said in response to a question from Trustee Jill McGrady.
Trustee Donita Winn got her start with the District years ago on a Parent Advisory Committee comprised of parents from each school in the District.
“I thought maybe at some point we might even think about expanding that,” Winn said at Thursday night’s Board meeting. “The nice part about it was that every school had a little bit of input into what they thought they would like to see or changes they had to make.”
Board Vice President Carla Corona wanted to have more specific objectives for the committee as well as the criteria for membership as well as the number of members.
“What advice are we looking for specifically?” Corona asked. “I would love if we could have a discussion.”
Board President Charles Hughes said there will be further discussions regarding the committee’s goals.
“I do think we should have some framework because if we’re going out and appointing parents, we should at least be saying what are we expecting them to do before they say yes,” Corona said.
Hughes agreed and directed Corona to develop a framework.
The Board unanimously approved the creation of the Parent Advisory Committee.
