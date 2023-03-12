AVUHSD Parent Advisory Committee

Antelope Valley Union High School District’s Board of Education, trustee Donita Winn (left), Vice President Carla Corona (left), President Charles Hughes, Clerk Miguel Sanchez and trustee Jill McGrady approved the formation of a parent advisory committee for the District at Thursday’s meting.

 JULIE DRAKE/Valley Press

LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley Union High School District will establish a six-member Parent Advisory Committee with members appointed by each Board member and one by Superintendent Greg Nehen.

The committee will select a president, vice president and clerk. Proposed members do not need to have a student enrolled in the District.

