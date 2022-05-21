LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Union High School District speech and language pathologists are now part of the Antelope Valley Teachers Association bargaining unit.
The Board also extended an hourly pay increase for Home Teaching teachers.
The District’s Board of Education voted unanimously and without discussion to approve a Memorandum of Understanding with the Antelope Valley Teachers Association to include speech and language pathologists in the bargaining unit. Speech and language pathologists were previously unrepresented.
The agreement is effective, Oct. 7, 2020. The AVTA requested, and the District had no objection to, the bargaining unit being modified to include speech and language pathologists, according to the agreement.
“SLPs shall be afforded all of the rights of the AVTA unit members under the CBA, except as modified by any subsequent negotiated agreement,” the Memorandum of Understanding said. “The Parties agree to meet and negotiate any modifications or revisions to the CBA necessary to reflect the addition of SLPs to the AVTA bargaining unit, on or before January 1, 2021.”
The Board also voted unanimously and without discussion approved a Memorandum of Understanding with the AVTA to extend the $30 hourly pay increase for home school through the end of the 2022-23 school year because of COVID-19 positive cases and quarantines due to COVID-19 exposures.
Home teachers for students in the Home Teaching program will make $80 an hour instead of $50 an hour.
The Board previously approved a Memorandum of Understanding with the AVTA, last November, to increase the hourly rate for home teachers from $50 to $80. That extension was set to expire at the end of the current school year.
