LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Union High School District severed its contract with the Harris & Associates law firm after approximately 22 months.
The Board of Education voted 4-1 to terminate the agreement at the Dec. 11 meeting. Member Amanda Parrell dissented. Board member Victoria Ruffin sought to remove the action item from the agenda at the start of the meeting.
“Harris and Associates resigned, so there’s no need to vote on it,” Ruffin said.
Ruffin did not provide the reason Harris tendered his resignation.
The attorney likely submitted his resignation letter after seeing his contract on the agenda for possible termination. A copy of Harris’ resignation letter could not be obtained due to attorney-client privilege.
Ruffin motioned for the Harris contract, labeled 9C, to be removed from the agenda; Parrell seconded the motion. The motion failed on a 3-2 vote, with Board President Jill McGrady, Vice President John Rush and Clerk Donita Winn dissenting.
Student trustee Elijah Johnson asked for clarification on the difference between keeping the contract on the agenda versus removing it.
“Harris and Associates already resigned; there’s no need to terminate because they’ve already resigned,” Ruffin said. “There’s no contract in motion.”
“All right, so voting on 9C would make no difference,” Johnson said.
“There’s nothing to vote on; there’s no contract,” Ruffin said.
The Board’s proposed action directed Superintendent David Vierra to provide written notice to Harris & Associates that the firm’s agreement with the district had been terminated.
It further ordered Harris to deliver the District’s files and property in the law firm’s possession, and any outstanding legal work and services to Vierra, according to the agenda.
Attorney Jay Fernow said there was a difference between what Harris did and what the Board was being sought to do.
“Mr. Harris terminated the contract,” Fernow said, “but under the terms of the contract, the Board actually being asked to do two additional things which Mr. Harris has not offered to do, which is to return all of the District’s property, and to forward any new matters and ongoing matters to Dr. Vierra.”
“So it is important for us to keep it on the agenda and take a vote on it when we come to it,” Board President Jill McGrady said.
The former Board majority of Ruffin, Parrell and former member Robert “Bob” Davis approved a three-year open-ended contract with Harris at the Jan. 2, 2019, meeting. McGrady and Rush voted against the contract.
Davis, who resigned suddenly in November 2019, was the only member of the Board authorized to confer with Harris, who charges $400 an hour. Ruffin and Parrell continued to confer with the firm over the past year despite not being authorized to do so. Harris continued to submit invoices with charges of approximately $147,120 through August.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.