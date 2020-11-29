LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Union High School District Board Clerk Jill McGrady and candidate Donita Winn were the biggest spenders in their respective contests buoyed by support from the Antelope Valley Teachers Association Political Acton Committee.
McGrady appears headed for a second term representing Trustee Area No. 2. As of Friday McGrady had 10,575 votes, or 40.57%. Challenger Miguel Coronado had 10,208 votes, or 39.16%, followed by challenger Sandy Carpenter in third with 5,286 votes, or 20.28%, according to the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s office.
McGrady spent $28,039 for the reporting period from Sept. 20 through Oct. 17. The figure includes $11,036 in nonmonetary contributions from the AV Teachers Association PAC for flyers, an electronic billboard, radio ads and digital postcards, according to campaign documents.
McGrady’s total expenditures from Jan. 1 through Oct. 17 were $40,106. She collected a total of $41,853 in campaign contributions including $28.846 in cash donations.
Coronado reported calendar year-to-date contributions of $8,781. He reported $4,259 in campaign expenditures for the period between Sept. 20 and Oct. 17, including $300 to current AV Union High School District Board member Amanda Parrell for addressing mailers. He also listed a $358 expense to Lamar Advertising for print ads.
The documents do not include an expense for an illuminated Lamar billboard that Coronado had on Avenue K near the Der Wienerschnitzel. The cost for an illuminated billboard can run up to $5,700, according to estimates.
Coronado’s main campaign donors were attorneys Bradley Gage and Terry Goldberg. Gage donated a total of $2,990 to Coronado’s campaign.
Gage filed a claim against the Antelope Valley Union High School District in June 2018 after a shooting at Highland High School wounded a student. The claim is outstanding. Coronado served as the family spokesman after the shooting. The case will likely go before the Board in closed session.
Coronado also worked with Gage earlier this year after a gas explosion at the Terra Nova Mobile Home Park.
Goldberg, who lists the same Woodland Hills address as Gage, donated $4,890 to Coronado’s campaign.
Carpenter filed a Form 470, indicating he would not spend or collect more than $2,000 for his campaign
Winn ran a successful campaign for the vacant Trustee Area No. 3 seat. As of Friday, Winn had 10,963 votes, or 41.58%, according to the county.
Candidate Christian Green had 8,244 votes, or 31.26%, followed by Dana LaMon with 5,067 votes, or 19.22%, and Robert Teller with 2,095 votes, or 7.94%
Winn recorded $37,382 in expenditures for the period between Sept. 20 and Oct. 17, according to campaign documents.
That figure includes $13,008 in nonmonetary contributions from the AV Teachers Association PAC for radio ads, an electronic billboard, mailers and signs and other ads.
Winn’s total expenditures from Jan. 1 through Oct. 17 were $41,330. She collected a total of $46,966 in campaign contributions including $31,858 in cash donations, and a $2,100 loan from husband and Lancaster School District trustee Duane Winn.
Green reported $8,374 in campaign expenditures for the period between Sept. 20 and Oct. 17 for US Postal Service fees and credit card processing fees for Efundraising Connections.
Green’s total expenditures from Jan. 1 through Oct. 17 are $14,282. He collected $12.774 in campaign contributions for the Sept. 20 through Oct. 17 reporting period, and loaned himself $1,000. Green’s total campaign contributions from Jan. 1 through Oct. 17 were $12,774.
LaMon reported $3,891 in campaign expenditures for campaign materials for the period from Sept. 20 through Oct. 17. His total campaign expenditures year to date were $6,283. His total campaign contributions year to date were $9,336.
Teller filed a Form 470, indicating he would not spend or collect more than $2,000 for his campaign.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.