Antelope Valley Union High School District trustee Donita Winn (from left) Vice President Carla Corona, President Charles Hughes, Clerk Miguel Sanchez and trustee Jill McGrady voted 4-1, with Winn dissenting, for any member of the Board to confer with legal representatives at Thursday’s special meeting.

LANCASTER — Any member of Antelope Valley Union High School District’s Board of Education can now consult with the Board’s general counsel on any legal issue within the scope of their duties and then report back to the Board in closed session at the next meeting.

The Board unanimously agreed, at the Dec. 16 meeting, to designate the Board president and Superintendent Greg Nehen to confer with District legal representatives regarding legal services and report back monthly to the Board.

