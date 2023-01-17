LANCASTER — Any member of Antelope Valley Union High School District’s Board of Education can now consult with the Board’s general counsel on any legal issue within the scope of their duties and then report back to the Board in closed session at the next meeting.
The Board unanimously agreed, at the Dec. 16 meeting, to designate the Board president and Superintendent Greg Nehen to confer with District legal representatives regarding legal services and report back monthly to the Board.
The item was inexplicably back on the Board’s agenda at the Jan. 12 special meeting.
Board President Charles Hughes motioned for any member of the Board to be able to confer with legal representatives. Hughes also made the motion at the Dec. 16 meeting.
The Board voted 4-1, with Winn dissenting, to approve Hughes’ motion.
Also at the Jan. 12 meeting, the Board voted 3-2, with Winn and trustee Jill McGrady dissenting, to appoint litigator Dominic Quiller, a partner with McCune & Harber, as the Board’s general counsel.
The firm charges $275 an hour for partners, $225 an hour for associates and $125 per hour for paralegals.
In 2019, the former Board majority designated former member Robert “Bob” Davis as the only individual to confer with the Board’s then-legal counsel, which was the Harris & Associates law firm.
Attorney John Harris did not share his work with all five Board members, McGrady noted.
“I would like to make sure that doesn’t happen again,” McGrady said. “That when you do talk to someone that you’re giving back any information for all five of us.”
“Dominic can dispel that information to the Board,” Hughes said. “He’ll have all our emails.”
Hughes added if he asks a question, he will share that information with the Board during the next closed session.
“I know the concern is that we’re going to rack up legal bills; that’s not going to happen,” Hughes said. “I know I’m not going to do that. I know I have my colleagues on this Board, you guys aren’t going to do that. But if you have a legal question, you can go to Dominic, now that he’s our Board counsel, and ask that question.”
“At the last Board meeting I voiced concerns about financial implications,” Winn said.
She added if she has a question, she will ask Nehen.
“I feel that talking with Mr. Nehen and letting him go on to ask an attorney, if he feels that’s necessary, sometimes he has the answer and I don’t; it doesn’t need to go to an attorney,” Winn said.
Board Vice President Carla Corona said that she would expect Nehen to be the Board’s first point of contact.
“As far as just calling Dominic, every week, not going to happen,” Corona said. “I don’t think that that’s the point or benefit of his role for us.”
Hughes confirmed with Quiller that he would share information with all five Board members as well as Nehen and Jabari Willis, a partner with Atkinson, Andelson, Loya, Ruud & Romo.
“You’re only going to call me if you need something,” Quiller said.
The Board, at the Jan. 12 meeting, also voted 3-2, with McGrady and Winn dissenting, to appoint Willis as the District’s general counsel. The firm charges $325 per hour for senior partners and $315 an hour for partners/senior counsel.
